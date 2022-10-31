HomeSearch

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the Pistons? Milwaukee Bucks release an Injury Report for 2x MVP   

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Mon Oct 31 2022

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the Pistons? Milwaukee Bucks release an Injury Report for 2x MVP   

Oct 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a foul call in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the current MVP favorite, will look to add to his list of stellar games as he takes on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

The Bucks are on a roll here, 5-0 to start the season and they don’t even have their second-best player back. Things might get scarier for the Eastern Conference but until then, the juggernaut that is Giannis will continue to roll past the opposition’s defense.

So the question on everyone’s minds remains, will Giannis help the Bucks go 6-0 or will Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey click together to fetch an all-important win for the Pistons?

Also read: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teams Hold the Best Defensive Rating in the NBA 

Milwaukee Bucks release injury report for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others ahead of home game

As per the latest injury report from Milwaukee Bucks, AJ Green joins the usual suspects. Giannis Antetokounmpo will feature as he isn’t on the list.

There is still no timeline for Khris Middleton’s return. But more importantly, they will hope that the others, namely Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles will be back with him.

The Bucks will be a force to be reckoned with once everyone is back and until then the Greek Freak will look to hold down the fort and continue winning ways.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trails Only LeBron James, As Bucks are on Cruise Control 

    About the author
    Jeet Pukhrambam

    Jeet Pukhrambam

    Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

    Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam