LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teams Hold the Best Defensive Rating in the NBA 

A tale of two cities and circumstances, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s teams are great in defense but one is 5-0 and the other is 0-5. What can they do about it? And what does it mean for both teams?

For one team the solution is quite obvious, change what isn’t working. And of course, we are referring to the Los Angeles Lakers. The LA franchise sits bottom, with an astounding 0-5 record.

The worst part is that they have names like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis on board. While the good news is that their defensive woes from last year, look to have been solved.

Darvin Ham’s emphasis on making stops might have worked but in doing so, perhaps he has forgone an important aspect of the game, shooting.

The Bucks and Lakers have the two best defensive ratings in the league. One of these teams is undefeated. The other has the worst record in the league. pic.twitter.com/H4LyU6TMns — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) October 29, 2022

On the other side of the pond, the other team with the best defensive rating, the Milwaukee Bucks are in absolute cruise control.

Defensive ratings might be the same but the Bucks are cruising and the Lakers have stalled

Milwaukee Bucks took no prisoners tonight as they vanquished the Hawks to remain unbeaten and go 5-0 to start the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s red-hot form continues and it looks as though it is becoming more consistent by the minute.

LeBron James on the other hand has also been in good form but is unable to influence the game as much as he used to. It is clear that at this age he needs more help.

“LeBron James since he’s been in LA has done everything for the Laker organization, has saved the day, been the hero, cleaned up their mess. “When will the Lakers do that for him now at this point in his career?” – Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/03wuXMxedx — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 27, 2022

Los Angeles really needs to step up and they will be looking to get their first win of the season as they take on the Nuggets once again.

When will LeBron James and the Lakers’ woes end? Whereas, the Bucks keep rolling!

Let’s talk about Milwaukee. The best team in the NBA currently, and they are still without a few weapons in their arsenal. Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles are all injured. With such a deep roster of shooters, we can only expect Milwaukee to improve.

Tonight, it was Jrue Holiday’s turn to shine. A 34-12 performance is just a beacon to the rest of the league that the best defensive guard can get it done when it counts.

Their overall defensive game plan has also pivoted dramatically. The Bucks rank at the top in most defensive statistical categories.

BUCKS BEAT THE HAWKS AND IMPROVE TO 5-0 🦌 Jrue Holiday: 34 PTS, 12 AST

Giannis: 34 PTS, 17 REB pic.twitter.com/PHCjaBO7lE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2022

The Lakers also feature at the near top in most categories but their scoring has been abysmal. There is hope that this will turn around and that it call click into gear.

But will it be too late by the time that happens? We will find out in just a few weeks.

