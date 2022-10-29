HomeSearch

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trails Only LeBron James, As Bucks are on Cruise Control 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sat Oct 29 2022

 

Oct 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is torching the league; there is nothing anyone can do about it. The Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 4-0 record. 

The Milwaukee Bucks are perhaps the best team in the league. They are the only unbeaten team in the league. Leading the line is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who in his 10th season has seemingly decided that nobody can stop him.

He put up a near triple-double tonight, leading his team to an almost effortless victory over the New York Knicks. Tonight’s performance meant he led his team in the three most critical statistical categories for his team, for the 129th time! Only one player has more; LeBron James.

And the comparisons are only just beginning. It looks as though Giannis has snatched the crown from the King. NBA teams do not have an answer for him.

Despite his tremendous performance, the Bucks still look like they have a gear to find. And NBA Twitter is demanding that the team do so, quickly.

Twitter spews out a flurry of reactions as Giannis Antetokounmpo denied a triple-double

30-14-9 is not a bad stat line, in fact, a lot of players would dream of this. However, it could have been better. If you watched the game you would have seen that his teammates kept missing shots.

It was uncharacteristic of a team that records such a high percentage of their 3-pt FGs to be missing so many shots. And NBA Twitter rightfully took note.

And stat masters were there to note how close he was to getting another triple-double and yet he managed to join a pitiful stat club, one which he missed out on a trip-doub.

The world takes notice as Giannis and the Bucks cruise to 4-0

Well, not exactly the world as their attention is firmly fixated on a flailing and dying Los Angeles Lakers but those that keep a keen eye on basketball will know how good the Bucks have been. And especially Giannis.

Kendrick Perkins tweeted this out:

And we have to agree, the Greek Freak is no longer a freak, he is a God. And there is not much anyone in the league can do to stop him.

Who do you think is capable of putting a stop to Giannis’s rampant march this season? A third MVP or a second championship? Perhaps both? The season still has a long way to go but as things stand, it is looking good.

