Giannis Antetokounmpo Trails Only LeBron James, As Bucks are on Cruise Control 

Oct 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is torching the league; there is nothing anyone can do about it. The Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 4-0 record.

The Milwaukee Bucks are perhaps the best team in the league. They are the only unbeaten team in the league. Leading the line is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who in his 10th season has seemingly decided that nobody can stop him.

He put up a near triple-double tonight, leading his team to an almost effortless victory over the New York Knicks. Tonight’s performance meant he led his team in the three most critical statistical categories for his team, for the 129th time! Only one player has more; LeBron James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight: ✅ 30 PTS

✅ 14 REB

✅ 9 AST It’s the 129th time Antetokounmpo has led his team, either outright or tied, in points, rebounds, and assists. The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games is LeBron James (226). pic.twitter.com/gOqYHmjI0H — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) October 29, 2022

And the comparisons are only just beginning. It looks as though Giannis has snatched the crown from the King. NBA teams do not have an answer for him.

Despite his tremendous performance, the Bucks still look like they have a gear to find. And NBA Twitter is demanding that the team do so, quickly.

Also read: “No One is on Everest With Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: Shannon Sharpe Goes on a Passionate Rant While Lauding Bucks MVP

Twitter spews out a flurry of reactions as Giannis Antetokounmpo denied a triple-double

30-14-9 is not a bad stat line, in fact, a lot of players would dream of this. However, it could have been better. If you watched the game you would have seen that his teammates kept missing shots.

Giannis has been begging for someone to make a shot for 4 minutes to record his 11th 30 point triple double of his career — Khris Middleton is Good (@alexengel12) October 29, 2022

Bucks players when Giannis has 9 assists pic.twitter.com/UwwMSonjat — 🦌🏆💍 (@SnellSZN) October 29, 2022

It was uncharacteristic of a team that records such a high percentage of their 3-pt FGs to be missing so many shots. And NBA Twitter rightfully took note.

Every player owes Giannis dinner for not paying off his 10th assist — diesel (@CPTDiesel) October 29, 2022

Giannis’ jokeful teammates when he gets that 9th assist halfway through the 4th pic.twitter.com/07WRep220w — Steve Pelischek (@stevepeli) October 29, 2022

And stat masters were there to note how close he was to getting another triple-double and yet he managed to join a pitiful stat club, one which he missed out on a trip-doub.

Tonight was Giannis’ 21st game since 2018 where he finished exactly 1 assist away from a triple double, the most of any player in the league during that span. — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) October 29, 2022

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “87” Points Ushers him Into Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Company

The world takes notice as Giannis and the Bucks cruise to 4-0

Well, not exactly the world as their attention is firmly fixated on a flailing and dying Los Angeles Lakers but those that keep a keen eye on basketball will know how good the Bucks have been. And especially Giannis.

Kendrick Perkins tweeted this out:

Giannis is really starting to give me those Cavs Lebron vibes!!! The way he’s making plays for others is why I keep saying He’s THE BEST Player in the NBA. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 29, 2022

And we have to agree, the Greek Freak is no longer a freak, he is a God. And there is not much anyone in the league can do to stop him.

Who do you think is capable of putting a stop to Giannis’s rampant march this season? A third MVP or a second championship? Perhaps both? The season still has a long way to go but as things stand, it is looking good.

Also read: NBA’s Leading Scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo Hits the ‘Too Small’ Celebration on Ben Simmons