Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Against The Timberwolves (Jan 20th)? Grizzlies Release Injury Update

Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive performance during their recent four-game road trip, dropping only one. Taylor Jenkins’ squad now aims to maintain their strong form as they kick off a four-game homestand tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the team in good rhythm, there’s a solid opportunity to go unbeaten over this stretch. However, there’s some cause for concern, as Ja Morant has been added to the injury report for tonight’s game.

As has been the trend throughout the season, the Grizzlies have a lengthy injury report ahead of their Martin Luther King Day matchup. Of the seven players listed, Morant is the only one marked as “Questionable.”

Memphis fans need not worry. Morant has been listed on the injury report with “right foot soreness,” a new issue unrelated to the right AC joint sprain or hip subluxation that kept him sidelined for much of the 2024-2025 season.

After sitting out the January 17th game against the San Antonio Spurs, Ja Morant has had some time to recover and should be ready to play tonight, barring any setbacks.

If he takes the court, Morant will likely be motivated to deliver a strong performance against Anthony Edwards and the Wolves. In their last meeting on January 11th, despite hitting the game-winning shot, the 25-year-old had an underwhelming outing, scoring just 12 points on 26.3% shooting in 30 minutes.