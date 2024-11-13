Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Grizzlies Issue Injury Report Ahead of Nov 13 Matchup

Nov 8, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) holds up his crutches as he celebrates with fans after a game against the Washington Wizards at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant has hit a rough patch again this season after starting off strong. He returned after appearing in only 9 games last season and looked healthy and determined. The game against the Lakers changed that when Morant collided with Christian Koloko mid-air in an attempt to collect a stray lob.

Ja Morant is doubtful to return after sustaining an injury in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/BgQ5k3nfwW — Grizzlies On FanDuel Sports Network (@FDSN_Grizzlies) November 7, 2024

The collision sent the 2-time All-Star back to the locker room and he couldn’t return to see the game to its fruitful end. He has since missed 2 games, both of which ended in a win for the Grizzlies.

Morant has again been listed as out in the team’s official injury report and will not be available for the team’s rematch against the Lakers. He is dealing with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains.

Fortunately, there was no dislocation, saving the Grizzlies star from an extended time away from the court. Still, he is on week-to-week and is expected to make a return this month. His absence, though not the best situation for Memphis, has failed to slow the team down.

They are currently on a 3-game win streak and look to continue it as they gear up to face LeBron James and Co. on Wednesday. When they last faced, though Ja was injured, Grizzlies sailed to a comfortable 17-point win.

Scotty Pippen Jr., who has been afforded more minutes in their primary point guard’s absence, will again receive more minutes. He is currently averaging 12.1 points per game and has really settled into his role and has had a meaningful contribution this season.

Memphis currently stands 6th in the Western Conference and will look to improve its record. But three of their important assets – Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart – will remain sidelined for at least a few more games.

Their deep roster and impressive supporting cast has managed to keep them afloat until now, once the trio returns, Grizzlies will be a far stronger threat for the teams in West.