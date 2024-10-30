Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Nets? Grizzlies Release Injury Report Ahead of October 30 Clash

Ja Morant is injured a mere 3 games into the NBA season. He is now suffering from right thigh soreness and missed the Grizzlies’ game against the Bulls, a close loss. Now, as they look forward to facing a tricky Nets side, questions arise concerning the two-time All-Star’s availability.

In their latest report, Memphis has listed their star guard as questionable. The thigh soreness that kept him out of the last game is seemingly taking longer to heal than expected. This is concerning for the Grizzlies as they look to compete for a playoff spot.

Morant last played against the Magic on October 26th, a game where he looked out of sorts. The two-time All-Star scored only 16 points in 25 minutes of play, far from his usual self. Furthermore, he struggled to shoot the ball, making 0 of his 6 three-point attempts.

It is uncertain whether Ja will be ready to play against the Nets and the Grizzlies will definitely be careful. Looking at his recent injury history, the star guard has struggled to stay healthy. Last season, he tore the labrum in his shoulder and required season-ending surgery in January.

The team has actively restricted his minutes so far this season due to an ankle injury in preseason. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins explained that because of injury, Morant has not been able to get to his best form. Which likely resulted in the team putting him on minutes restrictions while attempting to slowly ease him back into the action.

There has been no concrete update on when Morant will return from his thigh injury. The Grizzlies will likely observe him daily and allow him to return when he’s ready. Recovery time varies in such cases and could span from a few days to a couple of months. But looking at the Memphis team’s calm approach, the injury does not seem to be too serious.

In all likelihood, the Grizzlies will see star guard Ja Morant return over the next few days. They will want him to be fit and ready to return following multiple injuries over the past months. He will be crucial for their regular season success and hopes of a playoff berth.