Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Trailblazers? Grizzlies Release Injury Report Ahead of Road Game

The Memphis Grizzlies need Ja Morant to not only fire tonight but also to help them push past a Trailblazers team that looks lethal. Damian Lillard and Co. have made a hot start and stop them at their home will be challenging for the young Grizzlies.

Morant, the effervescent star of the west will look to get back to winning ways as they take on one of the best teams in the conference. The Portland Trailblazers.

Both teams have very explosive point guards and defensive stalwarts that can wreak havoc on well-constructed game plans. Morant is averaging a healthy 33.3 points per game and will look to leverage his form to push the Grizz.

They shockingly lost to a rebuilding Utah Jazz team last time out and will look to stop the losing streak. But will Morant play after returning from issues just one game ago?

Is Ja Morant playing tonight? Memphis Grizzlies release an injury report

As per the latest injury report from Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant is expected to play tonight. But Desmond Bane, the deputy remains out. And there is no clear timetable for the return of Jaren Jackson either.

.@memgrizz status report, Nov. 2 at @trailblazers: QUESTIONABLE

S. Adams – Jaw Soreness

D. Bane – RT Ankle Soreness

J. LaRavia – Non-COVID Illness OUT

D. Green – LT Knee Surgery Recovery

J. Jackson Jr. – RT Foot Surgery Recovery

Z. Williams – RT Patellar Tendinitis — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 2, 2022

The Grizzlies’ mounting injuries might force Morant to play longer minutes and even create problems in the future, however, in a tight west, Memphis cannot afford to slip up. Their bright start has encouraging signs and Morant will look to take one step forward as the team’s leader.

A matchup of two bright point guards, Lillard and Morant, this one will be fun to watch. Who do you think will come out on top?

