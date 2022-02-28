Is Jalen McDaniels playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks? Charlotte Hornets release ankle injury report ahead of crucial play-in seeding game for LaMelo Ball and co

Jalen McDaniels does not have good news for his Hornets teammates on the health front ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Charlotte Hornets have flattered to deceive once again in the 2021-22 season, much like last year. While the progression of both Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball has been great to see, their leaky defense has seen them lose too many games.

Their defensive rating of 111.8 points per 100 possessions, combined with their high pace, means that they’re often the favored targets for the superstars of the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will undoubtedly be licking his lips in anticipation. While Montrezl Harrell and Mason Plumlee are pretty good on the offensive end, they’re 2 of the worst defensive bigs in the league.

In such a situation, it is imperative for the likes of Miles Bridges and the Hornets’ other wings to defend Giannis well in 1-on-1 situations. This particular task, however, is easier said than done. Especially in the absence of one Jalen McDaniels

Jalen McDaniels ruled out for the Hornets’ clash with the Milwaukee Bucks

Jalen McDaniels has had ankle issues earlier in February, having been ruled out for their February 9th clash against the Chicago Bulls. That injury seems to have aggravated later on – last week.

The 6’7″ forward will remain ruled out for their 3rd straight game.

INJURY REPORT: @hornets @ MIL 2/28

Hayward (L Ankle) is out

McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out

Richards (R Foot Soreness) is doubtful

Bouknight (Neck Soreness) is doubtful

Martin (Lower Back Tightness) is questionable #AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 28, 2022

In his absence, and that of Gordon Hayward with another indefinite timetable, Charlotte will be going into this game light on expectations.