“I can already tell James Harden and Joel Embiid are going to be the most unwatchable duo in the league”: NBA Instagram and Twitter fans have a meltdown after the Sixers duo record 27 free throws

Joel Embiid and James Harden are putting up some really scary hours for the NBA this year. But it seems some fans can’t let their styles of play go.

Both Harden and Embiid have been guilty of exaggerating contact and earning trips to the free-throw line in the past. These are 2 players who’ve routinely led the league in free throw percentage as well as free-throw volume.

Now to be absolutely clear, every MVP candidate is a great player in the modern NBA because of their ability to beguile individual defenses as well as entire defensive schemes.

Embiid himself has attained practically unseen levels of finesse for a player of his physique. James Harden is still the best player in the league when it comes to isolation – his ability to switch gears is truly historic.

And yet, there’s a certain amount of leeway that referees have to give both ways when it comes to officiating these 2 players. There have often been nights this season when the Beard has gotten an entirely too bad a whistle. But last night, things reached a different level.

Joel Embiid records 27 free throw attempts for a 37-point night against the Knicks

The Cameroonian big man willed the Sixers to a rather easy win over the 12th-seeded Knicks on an early Sunday game. However, the manner of his scoring barrage invited a ton of flak from onlookers across social media.

There was one particularly bad instance where referees seem to have missed a travel call, instead awarding the MVP candidate a pair of free throws for his troubles. It prompted some unprompted levels of vitriol on Instagram.

Me watching Twitter have a meltdown about Joel Embiid and James Harden’s free throws pic.twitter.com/XTL8HtL3am — Ry (@NinjaBands) February 27, 2022

I hope Embiid shoots 30 free throws and every single loser on this app sheds tears — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) February 27, 2022

The haters will probably have to keep their foot on the gas pedal all season long. As things stand, Harden and Embiid are the best duo in the NBA. Period.