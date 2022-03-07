Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Denver Nuggets release positive injury update for their star guard ahead of marquee matchup against Stephen Curry and Co

Denver Nuggets’ latest injury report update reveals the availability of young star Jamal Murray ahead of clash versus Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets suffered a setback last season when Jamal Murray was out for the foreseeable future with an ACL injury. The 25-year-old went down on April 12 against the Warriors and has been out ever since. The young guard even had surgery a few months ago.

At that point, no timeline was provided for his return, but head coach Mike Malone and Nuggets front office comments that Murray “will come back when he’s ready” were not encouraging.

“There is no timeline, Jamal Murray will come back when he’s ready, and when that is is yet to be determined.” -Michael Malone on Jamal Murray’s potential return from his ACL injury https://t.co/OBV3AXXA8C — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 26, 2022

Just recently, the Denver Nuggets beat out fellow playoff contenders New Orleans with a tough-fought 138-130 OT win. That in itself should have made the fans’ day. However, they were blessed with a positive injury update for their guard, who has been recovering from his ACL injury.

So, that being said, will Jamal Murray play against Golden State Warriors? Read on and find out…

Will Jamal Murray finally suit up for the Nuggets this season?

According to the latest injury report, Jamal Murray is still listed as ‘out’ and will miss out against the Warriors. The Nuggets are also missing Michael Porter Jr went with an injury. And star center Nikola Jokic will most likely sit out for load management against an under-handed Warriors.

There is a ‘strong sense’ from the Nuggets that Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could make a return by the playoffs, per @sam_amick pic.twitter.com/nv9Q8XvTTN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2022

However, Murray may return sooner than expected. As per the latest report, the playoff superstar is crushing rehab and might be back for the playoffs this season, which is positive news for Denver.

Jamal Murray is out on the court firing passes to Paul Millsap. Also in full warm-up gear. This is his first time back for a game since his ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/7YEJU8Byuk — Mike Singer (@msinger) May 23, 2021

The only silver lining in Murray’s absence is the emergence of backup guard Monte Morris. The guard is averaging career-highs of 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season and has turned into one of the best role players in the league. Expect him to once again start at the PG spot as Murray misses out.

Despite Murray’s absence, the Denver Nuggets have been able to stay afloat, thanks to Nikola Jokic, who is playing at an MVP level and is a walking triple-double. There’s no rush to bring the star guard back into the mix, as his backups are doing so well.

Moreover, a healthy, well-rested Jamal Murray will make the Nuggets an unstoppable force once the playoffs begin. As we know, he turns into a different animal once the post-season begins.

JAMAL MURRAY 🏹🔥

1st player with 3 straight 40-PT playoff games since Iverson in 2001! 50 PTS, 6 AST, 70% FG

42 PTS, 8 AST, 65% FG

50 PTS, 7 AST, 58% FG

pic.twitter.com/EjVkMuEk9t — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 31, 2020

