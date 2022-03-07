“Nikola Jokic saw LeBron James go off last night and said ‘Watch this!'”: NBA Twitter lauds reigning MVP’s stupendous 30 point outing in 4th quarter and OT of the Nuggets’ W tonight

Nikola Jokic ended Pelicans’ 4-game win streak after dropping 46 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in the overtime thriller Sunday night.

NBA fans were divided on Nikola Jokic winning the MVP last season. Many believed it was because Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid were injured.

This season, however, The Joker is ruffling some real feathers. With Jamal Murray and MPJ sidelined due to injuries, Jokic quite literally carried the Nuggets to the 6th spot in the Western Conference.

He is in tough competition with Luka Doncic to finish Top 5 in the west. It’s ridiculous to think that this Nuggets team is missing two of its top 3 players at the moment with Jokic producing at an MVP level.

They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime tonight as the reigning MVP had himself an unbelievable 40-point triple-double.

Also Read: “Had enough?”: When Michael Jordan at age 23 took on His Airness at age 39 in perhaps the greatest basketball commercial that Nike has ever featured the Bulls legend and Charlotte Hornets owner in

NBA Twitter erupts as Nikola Jokic drops 30 points in 4th quarter and OT

Although the Denver Nuggets had a good start, outscoring Pelicans by 16 points in the first quarter, CJ McCollum and co bounced back. They went back and forth all of the third. The Pelicans’ 7-point lead vanished in the fourth as Nikola Jokic caught fire and scored 21 points. His clutch free-throws sent them to OT.

Teams that trail in the fourth rarely ever win the game in overtime but the Nuggets did it. After taking the lead with a minute and a half left, The Joker made a three and a 17′ jumper to seal the deal.

Jokic after seeing everybody else go off this weekend… pic.twitter.com/SOgvsjER7E —  (@eviilflame) March 7, 2022

NBA Twitter lauded him as the MVP after the 46-point outing against New Orleans Pelicans.

MANNNN LISTEN!!!!!!! MVPPPP!!!! MVPPPPP!!!! NIKOLA JOKIC IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE NBA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!! — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) March 7, 2022

BEST PLAYER ON THE PLANET AND B2B MVP pic.twitter.com/kH8I86MV4o — Misael Gallegos (@MisaelG_1) March 7, 2022

In the second game of a back-to-back set, the Nuggets will face the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry and co have lost their last four and Steve Kerr has decided to rest half of his starting lineup tomorrow night. It should be an easy win for Denver and an opportunity to advance to the 5th spot in the west.

Also Read: “Hopefully, me and Kevin Durant can joke about a few rings when we retire”: Kyrie Irving defiantly answers reporters about questions regarding the Nets superstars’ faltering win-loss record after Jayson Tatum’s 54 points hand Kevin Durant and co another L