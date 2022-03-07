Is James Harden playing tonight vs Chicago Bulls? Philadelphia 76ers release hamstring injury report ahead of matchup against DeMar DeRozan and co

James Harden is no longer on the Philadelphia 76ers injury report. He will be available for the final matchup against Chicago Bulls tonight.

The Philadelphia 76ers have powered their way to the second spot in the Eastern Conference. Although they lost to Miami Heat on Saturday, Joel Embiid and co are on pace to overtake them for the top seed.

Daryl Morey deserves the MVP for acquiring James Harden without giving up Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle. These two youngsters have been phenomenal for the Sixers. With James Harden on the starting lineup, the Sixers are undefeated. In addition, the Sixers also got Ben Simmons off their hands, who is yet to make his debut for the Nets.

James Harden is well rested to face the Chicago Bulls

James Harden has been struggling with the hamstring injury since playoffs last season. He missed a significant amount of time in the regular season and reportedly played on one leg against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He re-aggravated it this season as well and had to sit out for a few games. Some believe he faked his way out of the spiraling Brooklyn Nets in Kevin Durant’s absence. As a result, Harden did not participate in the All-Star game either.

For the same reason, the Philadelphia 76ers rested him Saturday night against Miami Heat. He will suit up in their final matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

After resting his hamstring vs. Heat, James Harden isn’t listed on 76ers injury report vs. Bulls. 76ers are 4-0 with Harden. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 6, 2022

James Harden is averaging 26.8 points, 12 assists, and 7.5 rebounds with the Sixers so far. These numbers are considerably higher than his season averages and at much better efficiency as well.

However, Joel Embiid and co are already 3-0 against the Chicago Bulls this season. They don’t need The Beard to seal the seal. But it will be interesting to see if we get to watch this revamped Harden tonight or the Harden that struggled against them during his Brooklyn days.

