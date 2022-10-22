Is James Harden Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Will the Former MVP Continue His 30 point Run?

Sixers guard James Harden has had a phenomenal start to his 2022-23 campaign, notching up back-to-back 30-point games but is yet to get a W.

James Harden is on a roll, ready to remind all his doubters of the scoring beast that existed in Houston. Averaging close to 40-MPG over the last two games, the Sixers guard’s off-season work is evidently paying off, as he looks to reclaim his long-lost spot in the MVP race.

Despite Harden cooking from the field, the Sixers are yet to win a game this season, with their two losses coming against the Celtics and Bucks, both top contenders to win the east. Nonetheless, The Beard scored 30+ points on both occasions, averaging 8-rebounds and 8-assists.

James Harden this season: 35 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST

While Harden continues to play the role of a facilitator effortlessly, his mid-range game deserves a special mention. The three-time scoring champion has shot a stellar 87.5% from mid-range over the last two games, introducing us to his mid-range step-back shot.

As the Sixers prepare to play the Spurs tonight, there arises the question if Harden will be rested or not, given his high minutes over the past two games.

Is James Harden playing tonight?

To his fan’s delight, Harden will be suiting up against Gregg Popovich and his crew, given there has been no announcement on the Sixers guard being rested for now. Thus it will be interesting to see if the ten-time All-Star can get a hattrick of 30-point performances.

However, veteran coach Doc Rivers’ top priority remains securing the win for the team. On the other hand, reigning scoring champion Joel Embiid hasn’t had the best start to the season. Though averaging a double-double, The Process has been shooting below 40% from the field, including a horrid 22.2% from the 3-point line. Nonetheless, Sixers fans need not worry too much, with it being only two games into the season.

James Harden’s record vs Spurs.

Over his 14-seasons in the NBA, Harden has secured a 21-20 record against the Spurs, averaging 25.1 PPG, 6.3 APG, and 5.6 RPG on close to 45% shooting from the field.

The Sixers are predominantly the favorites going into the contest, but one cannot take Coach Pop for granted.

