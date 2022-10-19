“James Harden Looked Like Cookie Monster Met Grimace From McDonald’s”: NBA Twitter Erupts with Hilarious Reactions at The Beard’s Tunnel Fit

Sixers guard James Harden had social media buzzing with reactions to his outfit as he arrived for the opening night game against the Celtics in Boston.

Looking to resurrect himself as a top scorer in the league, James Harden had been putting in the work during the off-season, looking in great shape. There has been a lot of scrutiny around the former MVP over the last two seasons, with many suggesting his prime was over.

Nonetheless, The Beard is ready to prove all his doubters wrong as he gears up to make a run for the Larry O’Brien trophy alongside reigning scoring champion Joel Embiid. Recently, Harden revealed how dieting, hill runs, and weightlifting helped him overcome his nagging hamstring injury.

One cannot help but agree with Harden, who had social buzzing with his latest outfit as he arrived in Boston. Having a net worth of $165 million, it’s no secret that the ten-time All-Star enjoys the limelight of being an NBA superstar, evident from his lifestyle.

Harden’s latest outfit sent Twitter into a tizzy, with many addressing him as the cookie monster.

NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s outfit at the opening night in Boston.

The 2022-23 season opening night had the Sixers visit the eastern conference champion Boston Celtics. With all the hype around the kick-off, players made sure they made a statement as soon as they arrived at the arena, especially with their fashion game.

However, the outfit of the night belonged to Harden, who opted for a rather cozy look, not forgetting to add the drip with his Louis Vuitton bag.

James Harden is locked in for NBA opening night 🍿 @brkicks (w/ pmauts/IG) pic.twitter.com/Q3xTnORQdH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2022

James Harden got out of bed just in time for the first game of the season pic.twitter.com/V7fIccwN6g — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 18, 2022

James Harden pulled up to Boston looking cozy 😅 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/zgjkdRqKSc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 18, 2022

Cookie Monster meets Grimace from McDonalds — Jesse Kay (@LongJonSlaver) October 18, 2022

Locked in but wearing pajama pants 😭😭 — Mcbuckets 🧸 (@llMcbucketsll) October 18, 2022

Like a 12 year old going to a sleepover — Charlie (@NYGNYINYYNYK) October 18, 2022

While Harden’s outfits continue to draw polarizing opinions, he needs to ensure his consistency on the hardwood, given the Sixers are a top contender in the east.

