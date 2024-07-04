Is Jaylen Brown Vegan? How Veganism Helped The Celtics Superstar

Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows how Jaylen Brown’s approach to the game is a bit unorthodox. But can one complain if there are substantial results? Well, that is how quickly the narrative around Brown has changed after he helped the Boston Celtics win their 18th title in franchise history. Fans are well aware of his unusual workouts, but there is still a question that remains unanswered. Is Jaylen Brown vegan?

The Boston Celtics All-Star forward turned vegan when he was 24 years of age. Brown recently sat down for an interview on KT the Arch Degree’s official YouTube channel. From his struggles to winning a title, Brown talks about it all, along with the benefits he saw after turning to veganism.

“That year, I was an All-Star for the first time. That had a correlation. I was just moving differently. My thoughts were clearer, my life changed, in a sense. And now I mix vegan practices with my own dietary needs to do what I need to do now.”

Brown recently dove into his water training exercises and how that ended up helping him on the court. Following that success, the Celtics star took things a step further by changing his entire diet by going vegan.

Turning to veganism had its own set of benefits for the 6’6″ forward. JB mentioned having more clarity in his thought process, which ultimately led him to become an All-Star for the first time in his career.

As per StatMuse, the ‘Old Man’ put up stellar numbers in his first All-Star season. He averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He had his best year shooting-wise yet. Jaylen shot 48.4% from the field and a career-high, 39.7% from beyond the arc.

So, while his methods may attract unusual stares from others, one cannot argue with the results.

Jaylen Brown’s unorthodox ways result in success

JB has been on top of his development as a player since he came into the league. Drafted back in 2018, Brown has been experimenting with his diet ever since and he once admitted to it while making an appearance at MIT.

“I didn’t tell anybody because, of course, people were going to be like, ‘What are you thinking? You’re guarding LeBron James and you’re not eating?’ But it actually turned out pretty good for me.”

Apart from experimenting with his diet and turning to veganism, Jaylen Brown has also shared how he used to fast during Ramadan. When asked if he faced any problems due to fasting, this is what the three-time All-Star had to say.

“I don’t think it’s difficult at all. I think people have a lot more difficulties in different parts of the world where they don’t have the same blessings or the same opportunities or the same privileges I have.”

Brown’s methods may not get the seal of approval from a few dieticians, trainers, or even fans but a ring on his finger will now make all those arguments obsolete.