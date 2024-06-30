“Jumping In The Pool With A 100Lb”: Jaylen Brown Breaks Down His Unconventional Training Methods

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Jaylen Brown was rewarded with the biggest contract in NBA history. At first, many people were skeptical of Brown’s five-year deal, which was worth nearly $300 million. But after leading the Boston Celtics to their 18th NBA championship in franchise history, all that noise was quickly put to rest. But what exactly makes Brown such a valuable asset to the Celtics management?

Advertisement

Well, it may have something to do with his training regime. JB sat down for an interview on the official YouTube channel, KT THE ARCH DEGREE to break down his unconventional workout methods, and based on the amount of work he puts in, it is no wonder what makes him so desirable to every franchise in the league.

“It may sound crazy cause, like, some of the stuff I have done is a little bit crazy, like almost like some Navy SEAL type of stuff. Jumping in the pool with a 100-pound weight vest on.”

Brown went on to clarify that it may have been a 50-pound vest if not a 100-pound one. But still, he would wear that vest in a 10-12 foot deep pool and swim from one end to another in one go.

Another water training exercise he mentioned was picking up a weight that was at the bottom of the pool and bringing it back up. The Celtics forward credited these exercises for helping him with his breathing techniques, which, in turn, helped him with his overall stamina.

The 27-year-old’s connection with water training seemed to be more on a spiritual level. He underlined the ‘Black people can’t swim’ stereotype and clarified it has been the complete opposite throughout history, leading to his obsession with water.

“The more I’ve been embedding myself in water, the more I’ve seen my body transform in the last couple of years. I’ve gotten more athletic, I’ve gotten faster, I’ve gotten bigger and I credited it a lot to improving my relationship with the water.”

The three-time All-Star saw exponential benefits from his water training. He saw aspects of his game improve drastically, which only inclined him more towards water training.

Jaylen Brown and his other unconventional means to stay fit

One of the main criticisms of Brown’s game was the inability to use his left hand. Fans and analysts had constantly drilled him for not being able to use his left. But he quickly silenced his critics after winning his first NBA championship.

However, during the interview, the host used a similar approach to praise his inability to do things, specifically eat. For those of you who are not aware, Brown constantly fasts during Ramadan. He started off by saying, “One of the main things that is most effective is not what you do but what you don’t do,” as a prelude to asking Jaylen about the benefits of fasting.

So, when asked, Brown extensively listed a bunch of advantages he had witnessed so far.

“You spend so much time digesting and breaking down stuff. When there’s nothing in your system, your body can use that energy to go through so many different things, like to heal yourself to make yourself have a little bit more clarity. Your body just starts to function in different ways when you have the energy to do so.”

The 27-year-old also mentioned how it helped him connect to the creator, which only bolsters his spiritual approach to things. But it seems as if his unconventional training methods did finally pay off as he won his first NBA championship after 8 years of being in the league.