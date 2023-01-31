Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Injury Report For 6x All-Star Ahead of Heat’s Clash With Donovan Mitchell and Co

Jan 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) lays on the court after being called for a foul against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been struggling to get wins consistently this season, having finished the 2021-22 season with a 53-29 record to be the best team in the East. They have already lost 23 games before even winning 29.

Although it is concerning for the 33-year-old who wanted to win championships as soon as he came to Miami in 2019, there is still time for his team to get back to being a team that feels like trouble for the best teams in either conference.

However, if they continue to play as they did against the Hornets on Saturday, it’s not going to happen. And for tonight’s game against the 31–21 Cavaliers, Butler, who scored the team-high 28 points, might not even play.

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Jimmy’s Heat visits The Land on Tuesday as Donovan Mitchell and Co look towards going on a winning streak. They also have been struggling to get the Ws on a consistent basis, but do have a better record to show for than the guests from Miami.

Cavs might find themselves lucky as Butler has been listed ‘questionable’ on Maimi Heat’s injury report and will be a game-time decision because of a problem in his quadriceps.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Cavs with a right quad injury.https://t.co/Jy5yJce510 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) January 31, 2023

Who is going to step up if Butler doesn’t play?

Jimmy himself has been down recently, even below his this season’s record, averaging a little under 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in the last 5 appearances where the team lost 2 games.

It’s an opportunity for the role players in Victor Oladipo, Cody Martin, Marcus Struss, and Gabe Vincent to step up to the occasion and prove they can also help the team win games like Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo.

Herro has the highest average among the starters, with over 20.3 points per game for the season. He or Bam will most likely be the guys that the team would look towards to win games in their leader’s absence.

