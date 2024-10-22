JJ Redick: Net Worth, Wife, Children, and Salary

Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick directs his team during action against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

JJ Redick had a great NBA career, building a reputation as a lethal sharpshooter. Although he never made it to the All-Star game, the retired guard played winning basketball. Having started his career just before the dawn of the 3-point era, Redick was able to adapt to the league because of his ability to make shots off the dribble. Furthermore, he played as a part of some big LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers teams.

He played a total of 15 seasons in the NBA, with many wondering about his net worth following a long career. So what is JJ Redick worth today? Let’s have a look.

Redick earned a massive reputation during his time at Duke University. His exploits as a 4-year college player are unmatched, earning a variety of individual honors. Those include being a two-time Consensus All-American and being selected 2005-06 Associated Press Player of the Year. He is also Duke’s all-time leading scorer to this day. This elite college play led Redick to be the Orlando Magic’s 11th pick in the 2006 Draft.

He showed flashes of great play with the Magic but really broke through with the Clippers. This earned him a reputation for being one of the NBA’s best shooters. But his time with the Philadelphia 76ers was some of the best years of his career, especially statistics-wise.

After his 76ers stint, he played with multiple teams before retiring with the Mavericks in September 2021. Redick then focused on his media career, making appearances on ESPN while also doing his own podcast. But in a surprise move, he was hired as the Los Angeles Lakers’ new head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Redick’s Wife and Children

During his Magic days, Redick reportedly met his wife Chelsea Kilgore in 2006. While her partner was rising in the NBA ranks, Kilgore was working on her career as a Pilates instructor. The couple got married in 2010 and they normally keep a low profile. Kilgore also helps her husband manage the JJ Redick Foundation, an organization for his charitable endeavors. The former NBA guard has expressed appreciation for the unwavering support Kilgore has given him throughout his career as a wife and mother.

The couple have two children together, Knox, who was born in August 2014, and Kai, who was born in August 2016. JJ has even coached his son Knox’s basketball team at the Brooklyn Basketball Academy. The former NBA sharpshooter has shown interest in one of his sons possibly pursuing an NBA career but would not force the issue.

Salary and Net worth

Throughout his 15-year NBA career, JJ Redick earned close to $117 million. A good chunk of this came during his 76ers tenure when he made the most of his money. He earned $35,250,000 during his two seasons with the Philadelphia team. It was by far the best period of his career in terms of salary earned. But he did also sign a two-year $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans.

At the moment, reports state that the former NBA sharpshooter has a net worth of $50 million. However, several sites and sources have reported varying numbers. His 4-year $32 million coaching contract with the Lakers is sure to change that number over the next few years.