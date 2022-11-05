“Laker Fans Moving Wild!”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants in Crypto.com Arena

Nov 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers ended their fairy-tale two-game winning streak today. After beating the Nuggets and Pelicans in consecutive games, the Lakers couldn’t hold off the fiery Jazz tonight. Despite strong performances from Anthony Davis and Russ, the Lakers can’t keep up with the young Jazz players.

Russell Westbrook is leading all scorers for the Lakers, scoring 28 points off the bench. He almost had a perfect shooting first half.

Russell Westbrook at the half: 14 points

4 assists

1 steal

2/2 3P

5/6 FG 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QxEMm2vJI4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 5, 2022

The last two games for Russ have been rather efficient for the team. He’s already an early favorite for the 6th Man of the Year award, and played huge roles in both the Laker wins this season. This earned him some love from his home crowd tonight.

NBA Twitter reacts as Russell Westbrook gets MVP chants

While shooting a free throw in the 4th quarter, Russ got a lot of love from the Los Angeles crowd, as they gave him MVP chants.

Russ getting MVP chants gotta love it 😂 pic.twitter.com/JocufE3u6X — Overtime (@overtime) November 5, 2022

From a crowd that was after Rob Pelinka’s life to trade him a week ago to becoming people giving him MVP chants, the Lakers crowd changed their stance faster than a chameleon changes its colors. NBA Twitter saw the same and couldn’t help but react.

Bruh what?? Lakers fans moving mad pic.twitter.com/xwvsW2CMay — BAenfa (@Lev_AB12) November 5, 2022

Lol these Laker fans are a trip. Would’ve traded him for stale waffles a week ago — Cody Cook (@BBQCody55) November 5, 2022

We went from booing this guy and wanting him to get traded to giving him mvp chants Laker fans great character development 😭 — GreenxYellowFan 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GreenxYellowFan) November 5, 2022

the switch up is CRAZY??3)3&3)<]^]% https://t.co/6Nbgun2ha5 — i stand with russ. (@hsngluvrs) November 5, 2022

I swear when I went on Sunday they were booing his ass until the 4Q, show him some love and he’ll play great😭 https://t.co/N9ISu8XVCB — CASILLAS⚽️ (@casillas_06) November 5, 2022

How is Russ flourishing off the bench?

Despite his initial reservations about coming off the bench, the 2017 MVP has been excellent coming off the same. I think it’s mainly because he’s leading the second unit and he has the ball back in his hands.

When he was starting, he rarely got to bring the ball up the floor, with LeBron James usually taking care of the same. However, now that he has his usage back, Russ has started looking like himself again and that’s a great sign for both Westbrook and the Lakers.

