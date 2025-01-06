Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? Injury Update On 76ers Star Ahead Of Suns Matchup (Jan 06)

After a dismal start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are slowly dragging themselves up the Eastern Conference ladder, and Joel Embiid’s return to the squad has helped massively. He’s averaging 30.4 points over his last 5 games, and the Sixers are 4-1 during that duration. A lot was made about his initial injuries early in the season, but the former MVP has shut critics down and has shown everyone why he’s considered one of the best players in the world. His health will be essential for the 76ers to continue their fresh turn of form and challenge for a playoff spot.

Unfortunately for the Sixers fans, Embiid’s recent dominant stretch has taken a toll on his health and he’s been listed as questionable for their matchup against the Suns tonight. He is reportedly nursing a left foot sprain and also dealing with his sinus fracture.

This could be concerning news for Philadelphia, as they hold a 7-13 record without Embiid, and their offense only manages 107 points per game. However, the Phoenix Suns’ recent run of form may prove to be their only saving grace, as the team has been massively underperforming this season. At 15-18, they sit 12th in the West and are 3-7 over their last 10 games. They also are on a 4 game-losing streak, and their last game was an 18-point defeat to the Pacers.

The Sixers could not hope for a better team to face right now, and even with Embiid’s status questionable, they are well-equipped to handle the Suns. In case Joel Embiid doesn’t suit up, they will turn to All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to lead them. Maxey’s averaging 25.2 points this season, and his speed and ability to get his shot off will pose a serious issue for the already weak Suns.