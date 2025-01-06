mobile app bar

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? Injury Update On 76ers Star Ahead Of Suns Matchup (Jan 06)

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks up court during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks up court during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After a dismal start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are slowly dragging themselves up the Eastern Conference ladder, and Joel Embiid’s return to the squad has helped massively. He’s averaging 30.4 points over his last 5 games, and the Sixers are 4-1 during that duration. A lot was made about his initial injuries early in the season, but the former MVP has shut critics down and has shown everyone why he’s considered one of the best players in the world. His health will be essential for the 76ers to continue their fresh turn of form and challenge for a playoff spot.

Unfortunately for the Sixers fans, Embiid’s recent dominant stretch has taken a toll on his health and he’s been listed as questionable for their matchup against the Suns tonight. He is reportedly nursing a left foot sprain and also dealing with his sinus fracture.

This could be concerning news for Philadelphia, as they hold a 7-13 record without Embiid, and their offense only manages 107 points per game. However, the Phoenix Suns’ recent run of form may prove to be their only saving grace, as the team has been massively underperforming this season. At 15-18, they sit 12th in the West and are 3-7 over their last 10 games. They also are on a 4 game-losing streak, and their last game was an 18-point defeat to the Pacers.

The Sixers could not hope for a better team to face right now, and even with Embiid’s status questionable, they are well-equipped to handle the Suns. In case Joel Embiid doesn’t suit up, they will turn to All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to lead them. Maxey’s averaging 25.2 points this season, and his speed and ability to get his shot off will pose a serious issue for the already weak Suns.

Post Edited By:Adit Pujari

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

Share this article

Don’t miss these