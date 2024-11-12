Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Sixers Release Injury Report Ahead of 1st Contest of Emirates NBA Cup

Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in plain clothes dribbles the ball during a timeout in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Contrary to preseason expectations, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled at the start of the season. They finally got their second win of the season after beating the Hornets in a close contest.

Advertisement

Jared McCain and Guerschon Yabusele led the team on offense while Paul George put his ball-handling to use. This put an end to their five-game losing streak, making it a crucial win.

With Joel Embiid and Paul George absent at the start of the season, the bad start was understandable. But with Paul George back, the Sixers are yet to see any significant improvements in their record.

Embiid, who has already missed 9 games so far, had been dealing with a meniscus tear from last season. An injury that is apparently healing well and now the superstar center looks set to make his season debut. He has been left off the injury report which means he will suit up against the Knicks.

Embiid likely could have made his season debut earlier but the viral locker room incident with columnist Marcus Hayes led to him being suspended for three games. In the MVP center’s absence, the 76ers have struggled to play good basketball and win games. But while he returns to the court, Sixers have again been hit by another injury.

Tyrese Maxey, who led the team for the first 7 games, is now dealing with right hamstring strain. He has already missed two matches and is expected to be sidelined for a few more games.

Jared McCain has a chance to shine as Embiid returns

The Knicks have had mixed results to start the season, with their most recent game being a tough loss. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain will have a chance to shine with Tyrese Maxey missing out due to injury.

Although the Knicks are going to be a tough opponent, Embiid’s return will play an important role. New York have been left a little vulnerable after their loss to the Pacers, an opportune moment for the Sixers who are desperate to improve their record.

The Knicks have struggled to find their footing after getting Karl-Anthony Towns. But even with the challenges of accommodating a new star, their extremely talented roster, with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, is challenging. Regardless, it is a challenge Sixers will need to overcome if they want to start the NBA Cup on a good note, unlike the regular season.