“I know that Michigan is in Detroit and Philadelphia is a state”: LaMelo Ball hilariously shocked LiAngelo by spewing wildly inaccurate factoids

LaMelo Ball confidently told Liangelo Ball and their close friend, Horace, that Michigan is in Detroit and that Philly was a state.

LaMelo Ball took the NBA over by storm during his rookie season in 2020-21. He was very clearly the Rookie of the Year despite having missed a significant amount of time due to injury, and was eventually bestowed with ROTY honors at the end of the season by teammate, Miles Bridges.

LiAngelo Ball on the other hand, has had an unorthodox come-up into the NBA sphere. Though he did play alongside both Lonzo and LaMelo on Chino Hills, he hasn’t made an NBA roster as of yet. He is currently with the Charlotte Hornets’ G-League affiliate, the Swarm, but hasn’t received the appropriate amount of playing time he deserves.

Prior to either of them making it to the NBA scene however, they would be regular mainstays on their family’s reality TV show, ‘Ball in the Family’. It’s safe to say that this show produced some of the funniest moments ever recorded of NBA players.

LaMelo Ball shocks LiAngelo Ball by not knowing simple geography.

Geography gets confusing, no doubt. It’s tough remembering states and cities and which ones are which. However, when it comes to popular geographical areas such as the state of Michigan or the city of Philadelphia, it should be expected that the general public would know what category they fall under.

Well, seems as though LaMelo Ball doesn’t fall under the general public category as he hilariously tells both LiAngelo and their close friend, Horace, that he believes Michigan is a city in Detroit. He would also go on to not realize that Philadelphia was a city in Pennsylvania.

In all fairness, Gelo was also siding with Melo on the latter part of that geographical inaccuracy, leading to Horace saying that they needed a tutor.