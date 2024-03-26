LeBron James’ Status vs Bucks Hangs in Balance After 38-Minute Outing to Take Down Pacers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the Western Conference teams fighting for a spot in the upcoming playoffs. The Lakers, who currently have a 39-32 season record, are in the ninth spot in the stacked West, with a two-and-a-half game cushion ahead of the 10th-seed. After defeating the Indiana Pacers in a high-scoring ball game, LeBron James’ availability will be the Lakers’ next concern ahead of the matchup against the Bucks tonight.

Advertisement

As per the official injury report of the league, the Los Angeles Lakers have listed their star forward LeBron James’ availability as “doubtful” for their road game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The injury report revealed that LBJ is still dealing with his ‘left ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy’.

The Los Angeles Lakers did a great job protecting their home court recently, defeating all three visiting teams with the Indiana Pacers being their latest victim. The LA side managed to come out on top with a 150-145 win over Indiana two nights ago.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old King played a total of 38 minutes against the Pacers. James finished the night with 26 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal for the game, while shooting 42.1% from the field and an impressive 50% from beyond the arc. However, it’s uncertain whether he’ll suit up for the Bucks game, which is the first of a back-to-back fixture. The Lakers face the Grizzlies the very next day.

LeBron James has been mystifying fans and his opponents by turning back the clock during his recent performances. But at 39 years of age, playing the number of minutes Darvin Ham has been making LBJ play is bound to take a toll on his body. Therefore, pundits like Paul Pierce have advised LeBron to sit out the difficult Milwaukee game. Mostly because the Lakers would need a well-rested LeBron to win the next few easier fixtures.

Can LA triumph over Milwaukee without LeBron James?

The Los Angeles Lakers will be going up against a strong Milwaukee Bucks squad. The Bucks are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, boasting a respectable 46-25 season record so far. The Lakers will have their work cut out for them if the team hopes to defeat this Milwaukee squad and extend their win streak to four games in a row.

Given that the Bucks’ injury report has listed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status as ‘probable’ for tonight’s game, there is a strong chance that Doc Rivers’ boys will be running on all cylinders. But the real question is, will the Lakers be able to fend off the Bucks without The King in their starting lineup? Tune into TNT Network at 7:30 PM ET to see the Milwaukee Bucks host the visiting Los Angeles Lakers team.