Is Joel Embiid Playing vs Bulls? Sixers Injury Report (8th December)

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Nothing is going the Philadelphia 76ers’ way this season. They are losing games, players are getting sidelined due to injuries, and the franchise is sitting in the 13th position in the East. Joel Embiid’s struggles with injury have added a lot to their problems. Embiid has missed seven consecutive games in his most recent hiatus.

Although they have won four of those seven games, the team needs their superstar back on the court. So will Joel Embiid lace up for his team tonight at the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls?

In what seems to be a positive sign for the Sixers fans, Embiid’s status on the injury report has been upgraded to ‘Questionable’ ahead of the Bulls game. He was out in previous games due to injury management for his left knee.

Other than that, almost the entire team seems to be in good health for the next game. Before missing seven consecutive games, Embiid last played for the franchise against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum.

The 30-year-old dropped 35 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists, but couldn’t rescue his team from losing 111-117. After their last win against the Magic, Nick Nurse said, “He’s been on court the last few days. He’s doing OK. His knee swelling is down, feeling a little better. Maybe he’ll like get through tonight, and hope there’s a chance he can play in the next game.”

When asked what’s delaying the return of the superstar, Nurse said, “I think it’s just all the same. How’s the knee feeling? What kind of load can he handle? How many minutes? All those kinds of things, ramp up, just kind of all the things that go back to getting back to play, right?”

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game in Chicago. The only other Sixer out is Adem Bona. If he plays, it will be the 2nd game he, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey play together this season. The Sixers then have off til Friday. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) December 7, 2024

If Embiid manages to step back on the floor tonight against the Bulls, it will only be the second game of the season that the trio of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Embiid have played together. The team seems to be getting back into rhythm after winning three of their last four games. With Embiid’s addition, they will stand a chance to improve their overall record.