Is Joel Embiid playing vs Toronto Raptors? Philadelphia release injury report ahead of their first preseason game against Pascal Siakam and co.

Ahead of the Sixers first preseason game against Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia releases their injury report mentioning the availability of star Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid was a menace on the court last season. Not only was the Philadelphia 76ers big man on a tear offensively, dropping points at will, but he was also an incredible defensive asset making it into the All-Defensive team.

Finishing as one of the MVP finalists, JoJo averaged 28.5 points (career-high), 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1 steal a game, on an efficient 51.3/37.7/85.9 shooting split. The 7-footer Cameroonian also led the Sixers to a Conference-best 49-23 record, but ended up getting knocked out by Trae Young and his Hawks in the second round of the postseason.

It’s pretty safe to say, the Sixers had a pretty hectic offseason dealing with the whole Ben Simmons fiasco. And entering the new campaign, it is highly unlikely that Simmons will set foot on the court wearing a Philly jersey.

However, with the Sixers preseason games starting tonight, everyone would be itching to see whether or not Joel and co. look ready for the upcoming campaign after their last year’s playoffs debacle. And the one question that will be on every fans’ mind would be about Embiid’s availability for tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Joel Embiid to be sidelined in first preseason game against Toronto due to load-management

During an interview after a practice session, coach Doc Rivers revealed the load-management plans he had for his star players. He revealed how Embiid and a few other players wouldn’t be playing every preseason game. Rivers disclosed:

“I’ll still rest guys,” said Doc Rivers. “(Tyrese Maxey) will play, but Joel won’t play in every preseason game. Tobias (Harris) will not play in every preseason game. Probably Seth (Curry) will not play in every preseason game. And Danny (Green) absolutely won’t play in every preseason game — maybe none,” he joked. “But they’ll play enough. And if I feel like after two games they haven’t played enough, then we’re going to make changes there.”

Unfortunately, Sixers fans wouldn’t get to see Embiid play tonight.

Could be a chance we see Paul Reed get the start for the #Sixers in their preseason opener tomorrow. Joel Embiid is out due to rest, and Reed got some reps with the starters this week during training camp. — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcCNBA) October 3, 2021

However, fans get to see a lot of Matisse Thybulle, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey tonight, as they play Toronto, who are playing their first game with Kyle Lowry off their squad.

The Sixers-Raptors preseason game will tip-off at 7 PM ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.