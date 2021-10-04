Basketball

Is Joel Embiid playing vs Toronto Raptors? Philadelphia release injury report ahead of their first preseason game against Pascal Siakam and co.

Is Joel Embiid playing vs Toronto Raptors? Philadelphia release injury report ahead of their first preseason game against Pascal Siakam and co.
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"We cannot blame his choice"– Former Ferrari boss reveals efforts to sign Lewis Hamilton
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts