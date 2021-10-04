“Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever”: Damian Lillard officially picks the Bulls legend as his GOAT choice over LeBron James

Damian Lillard predictably went with Michael Jordan when asked to pick between the Bulls legend and Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The Michael Jordan vs LeBron James GOAT debate is one that has gripped online basketball discussion over the past 5 years. James has always had a few fans who’ve heralded him as the GOAT as early as his Miami days.

This narrative reached a fever pitch when James led the Cavaliers to a comeback from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals.

He’s now in his 19th season as James continues to build his resume and dominate the sport like few others ever. It was less than a year ago that James won the 4th Finals MVP trophy of his career.

Damian Lillard picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James

Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has been one of the league’s most unstoppable offensive players through the course of his career. Dame burst onto the scene after a 4-year college career with Weber State and impressed even the likes of Kobe with his play.

Most guards invariably tend to model their mid-range game after the maestros such as MJ and Kobe. It is, therefore, a nearly unanimous opinion among star NBA guards that Jordan is the best to ever do it.

Dame is definitely no different from the rest of the NBA when it comes down to the GOAT debate. He made his opinion on this discussion public through a tweet last night.

However, all-time greats such as Magic Johnson are willing to still give LeBron James a shot at the GOAT crown. Magic believes that the Akron Hammer can firmly entrench his name in the conversation with another championship this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers sport a fresh look for the upcoming season, having added the likes of Westbrook, Melo and Malik Monk, among others this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see them take on the gauntlet that is the Western Conference playoff scene.

