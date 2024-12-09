Is Joel Embiid’s Knee Injury a Serious Issue? ESPN Crew Hint at Possible Career-Long Complications

Joel Embiid’s absenteeism has strained the 76ers’ quest to be one of the NBA’s top teams. The roster is built around him, but he hasn’t been available to lead them. He returned to action after a seven-game absence over the weekend, but there are no guarantees he’ll play in their upcoming game. The team attributed his unavailability to a nagging knee ailment, which is reportedly still bothering him. Philly fans hope he gets healthy soon, but Brian Windhorst doesn’t believe they’ll see a fully fit Embiid ever again.

During a discussion about the 76ers’ dismal 7-15 start to the season with Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon on the Hoop Collective podcast, the insider voiced his concern about the center’s future. He said,

“[Embiid’s knee injury] is chronic swelling. To me, maybe even more concerning than if there was a new injury because of the chronic swelling, like it’s probably something he’s going to have to deal with the rest of the season, maybe the rest of his career. He legitimately does not know when he’s going to be able to play.”

There are no doubts about Embiid’s ability as a player. However, his injury history cannot be overlooked. The 76ers have yet to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals since drafting the center in 2014. They have had rosters capable of reaching there, but either a dismal performance or the superstar’s unavailability has prevented them from making it that far.

Conventional wisdom suggests Philadelphia should consider building a team that isn’t dependent on Embiid’s availability. But his performances when he plays make it impossible for the franchise to give up on him.

The 76ers will sink or swim with Embiid

Embiid has played only two of the 76ers’ last nine games but had incredible outings on both nights. He finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in a six-point loss to the Grizzlies before missing the 76ers’ next seven matches.

In his first game back from injury against the Bulls, he scored 31 points, hauled in 12 rebounds, dished four assists, and blocked two shots in a 108-100 win. These two performances and the seven-game absence between them perfectly encapsulate the Embiid conundrum.

When he’s relatively healthy and on the court, he’s practically unstoppable. However, his fitness and availability are a never-ending concern for the 76ers. They have already decided that he won’t play in back-to-back games. They have taken no risks with his knee injury and have fielded him only five times this season.

However, the team is built around Embiid. Without him, they aren’t a big threat, evidenced by their 7-15 record. For now, the 76ers are hedging their bet on the center playing enough games to help them earn a playoff berth, remain healthy in the postseason, and lead their title charge. It’s a risky move, but Philadelphia is committed to the plan and there’s no looking back.