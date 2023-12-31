Is Jrue Holiday Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Celtics Release Injury Report for Matchup Against Victor Wembanyama

The Boston Celtics have been very consistent in the first 31 games of this season. After going 3-1 in their latest four-game road trip, Jayson Tatum and Co. have remained undefeated in their two-game homestand. Now as the Cs make their way to AT&T Center in San Antonio to go up against the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs, they’ll be looking to clinch their sixth straight win. However, fans might be wondering about Jrue Holiday’s availability after his addition to the team’s injury report.

The Boston Celtics have missed out on Kristaps Porzingis’ services for several games this season. However, he made his return to the lineup a few games ago and hasn’t been featured on the injury list since then. But Jrue Holiday’s name has popped up on the latest injury reports. Holiday has been listed as “questionable” for the Spurs game tonight because of his right elbow sprain.

Alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday has been crucial for the Boston Celtics’ dominant run this season. While his numbers – 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists – are not flashy per modern NBA standards, Holiday’s impact on both sides of the floor is pretty well-known in the league.

Holiday came to Boston as part of the Damian Lillard trade that saw the veteran guard’s move to Milwaukee. The Celtics have benefitted from the 33-year-old’s defensive playmaking in the backcourt. Holiday brings a certain energy to the floor that can lift up a team’s spirit in close situations. However, if the management decides not to risk the veteran guard’s injury, the Celtics shouldn’t find it difficult to close the calendar year with a win against the 5-26 Spurs.

Jrue Holiday has missed out on 2 games this season

The Boston Celtics improved their roster by acquiring Jrue Holiday during the 2023 offseason. Holiday is not just a great two-way asset for the franchise, but his experience has also helped him serve as a mentor for the younger players in the locker room.

The 2021 NBA champ’s durability has also been beneficial for the Boston Celtics. So far in this campaign, the 33-year-old has only missed out on two games. In his absence, on those two occasions, the Massachusetts side suffered a loss against the Orlando Magic and clinched a win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The San Antonio Spurs-Boston Celtics should be an entertaining clash, with Victor Wembanyama going up against the best team in the league. However, despite Wemby’s brilliance, the Cs will enter the contest as favorites and should comfortably secure their 26th win of the campaign.