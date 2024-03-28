Jrue Holiday’s Availability vs Hawks Hangs in Balance After Celtics Secure No.1 Seed in East

The Boston Celtics have successfully completed their first goal for the campaign – securing the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. While their focus will be on preparing for the postseason, the Celtics will also hope to finish the regular season on a good note. So, getting redemption against the Atlanta Hawks, after losing to them on Monday night, will be important to the Cs. For the same, the availability of Jrue Holiday will be crucial.

After clinching the #1 seed in the East, the Boston Celtics have the privilege of resting several players. So, it isn’t surprising to see a long list of names added to their injury report. Xavier Tillman, Jaden Springer, Al Horford, and Jrue Holiday have all been listed as “questionable”, as per NBA.com.

Holiday being listed as “questionable” is a pleasing update for the fans of the Massachusetts side considering that the two-way guard has missed out on the last five games due to an injured shoulder. During the third quarter of the 17th March clash against the Washington Wizards, the 2021 champ was seen being hit on a screen.

Fortunately, the injury doesn’t seem to be a serious one. So, even if the 33-year-old were to miss this game, he will be expected to make his return well before the postseason begins.

Jrue Holiday participated in practice on Wednesday

Initially, Jrue Holiday revealed that he was experiencing a “dead arm” after being hit on his shoulder. However, ahead of the contest against the Atlanta Hawks, the 33-year-old revealed that he was significantly better.

“Not a dead arm. I got hit on my shoulder and it felt like my arm went dead. But it’s not a nerve thing or anything. It’s just the part of the shoulder that I got hit in. But my shoulder is fine.”

The very next day, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe also reported that the former UCLA Bruin participated in practice.

It only makes sense for Joe Mazzulla to have Holiday back in the lineup, well before the playoff begin. Holiday could use this final 10-game stretch to get back in form.

Before being sidelined with injuries, the two-time All-Star was averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, per Basketball Reference. Going ahead, Holiday will definitely play a huge role in Jayson Tatum and co.’s quest to lift the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy.