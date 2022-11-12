Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs the Nets? Clippers Release Injury Report for 2x Champ  

Nov 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi “The Klaw” Leonard is set to miss a few more games this season. The Clippers provide us with an injury update ahead of a monumental clash with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Clippers have been steady without Leonard. Paul George has stepped up and is in great form. He has managed to lead the team to a good 7-5 record to kick things off.

Without Leonard though, their offense, and especially their defense still has some gaps. And the return of The Klaw is highly anticipated. So will he play vs the Nets?

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers release injury report ahead of the home game

As per the latest injury report, Kawhi Leonard is still listed as out. He is recovering from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined for over 9 games.

As expected, Kawhi Leonard is OUT tomorrow vs. the Nets. Brandon Boston, Moussa Diabate, and Jason Preston are all OUT due to G-League. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 12, 2022

Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss his 8th straight game today against the Cavaliers due to knee injury management. The timetable on his return to the court remains “uncertain”, per @NotoriousOHM. pic.twitter.com/ckeuHDEEJY — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 7, 2022

The original timetable was 1 month. And there have been reports that the Klaw has been playing in 5v5 games. However, for this clash of titans, he will sit it out.

