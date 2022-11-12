“My Goodness Stephen Curry”: Kevin Durant and NBA Twitter Gushes Over 4x NBA Champion in a Game of Horrendous Calls

Nov 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after drawing a foul against the Sacramento Kings during the last seconds of the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The luxury of having a player like Stephen Curry is sometimes understated. We have become so accustomed to his brilliance and his innate ability to take over games in the clutch that we take it for granted. Tonight, he just showed us why we should acknowledge his greatness.

A 23-point 2nd half and leading a disheartened Warriors team are not all that Curry did tonight. Tonight he led by example. And he put a notice out to the league that no matter their form or struggle, as long as he exists, the Warriors are the toughest team to beat.

The Cavaliers were in red-hot form coming into this game, with a stellar 8-2 record and a chance to move within touching distance of the Bucks, and yet, they couldn’t overpower Stephen and the Warriors.

He scored 40 tonight but more important are the points he picked up late in the game. Take a look at this dagger. Typical. Nonchalant almost. Curry is THAT GUY.

Kevin Durant, Jack Dorsey, and others gush over Stephen Curry

Of course, seeing this Stephen Curry performance, NBA Twitter, ergo the world, poured in their tributes.

Steph Curry is the greatest show on Earth and there isn’t a close 2nd — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 12, 2022

Former teammate Kevin Durant was in awe.

My goodness Stephen. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 12, 2022

And so was the founder of Twitter himself, Jack Dorsey.

30 — jack (@jack) November 12, 2022

These statistics are straight out of a video game. He has been doing it on a nightly basis for more than a decade now.

Steph Curry’s last three games *39 points on 13/22 FG, 8/15 from 3

*47 points on 17/24 FG, 7/12 from 3 (nine in final 1:53 to clinch W)

*40 points on 15/23 FG, 6/11 from 3 (10 in final 1:18 to clinch W) He’s up to 33.2 ppg on 53/44/91 shooting splits on the season — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 12, 2022

The efficiency is also ridiculous. He is set to once again join the 50/40/90 club.

Only one player is shooting 50/40/90 this season. Who else.@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/M7kFbxsmrm — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 12, 2022

While this storyline was the most prominent, eager fans noticed another.

A game full of missed calls

As the game was between two offenses that went all out, there had to be a lot of calls. But in the flurry, the officials missed a lot of calls and fans were not happy. Steve Kerr too, was livid.

Steve Kerr was livid at the ref after the foul call on Andrew Wiggins 👀pic.twitter.com/OfrcIHLFJe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 12, 2022

Curry gets mauled and gets no fouls but someone grazes by him and they call a foul against him. It’s been quite a sight to see the way the refs treat Curry. This is year 14. They’ve been doing him dirty for so many years. — Jim Park🏀🌌 (@Sheridanblog) November 12, 2022

Dear @NBA , your referees should be investigated with these power trip foul calls. Refs should start getting fined! LOOK AT THE TAPES! — Jeff Presents (@Jeffpresents1) November 12, 2022

A lot of people said that it looked like the NBA officials were taking the appeals to the heart and in a show of power, decided to not give away any. We think that’s harsh.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter and today we give our flowers to Stephen Curry. The man of the moment.

