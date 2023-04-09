Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs Suns? Clippers announce availability ahead of final regular season game

The season is almost over, and most teams are gearing up for the final game of the season. The same goes for the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard, who are looking to secure their spot in the Playoffs. As things stand, the Clipps are currently fifth in the West, but could still lose out on the position to three of their rivals.

The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the New Orleans Pelicans are hot on their trail. With one game pretty much separating the Clippers from sinking into a Play-In spot, their upcoming game is a crucial one. A game against the 2021 NBA Finalist, the Phoenix Suns.

However, in order to guarantee success, one factor needs to be accounted for. The Klaw is a crucial part of the Clippers’ roster, but his injury problems have once again been a problem for the LA outfit. Seeing how tight things are in the West, Kawhi’s participation will be crucial. But, will he be available?

Kawhi Leonard should be available for the Clippers as Ty Lue says no one will sit out for the final game

The LA Clippers will be traveling to Arizona for their final regular season game against the Phoenix Suns. While they have already secured their place in the post-season, this match is still of great importance to them. Why? Because a win here could mean the difference between securing a place in the Playoffs or fighting for one in the Play-In tournament.

As such, the Clippers will have to head into the game all guns blazing. But, given their history, that might not be possible, particularly due to Kawhi Leonard’s poor injury record. The Klaw is healthy, but in the past few years has become a player synonymous with the word “load management”.

However, when asked about the game, head coach Tyronn Lue made one thing clear. The Los Angeles Clippers will not be sitting anyone out for this final matchup in Phoenix.

Asked if the Clippers will sit anyone tomorrow on back to back in Phoenix, Ty Lue answered an emphatic “No.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) April 8, 2023

This means that we will see Kahwi Leonard play the back-end of a back-to-back. Not facing the Suns starters will make things easier for the Clippers, but we still have to see how they play.

Tyronn Lue believes Kawhi will raise things to another level in the Playoffs

Win or lose, the Clippers will definitely feature in the post-season. And, once the time comes, Kawhi Leonard’s role will be integral in guaranteeing any form of Playoff success. That being said, Ty Lue believes Kawhi will step up to the plate, citing Leonard’s previous playoff performances, and his penchant for raising things to another level when the time comes.

Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard: “We know when he gets to the playoffs he raises it even another level.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 8, 2023

Say what you will about his load management, but Coach Lue has a point. The Klaw has always been a menace in the Playoffs and hopefully will be for the Clippers this season.