Fury Takes Over the Internet as Youtuber Disrespects $1.3 Million McLaren Senna

A YouTuber has sparked rage amongst F1 fans after he crashed the iconic McLaren Senna, worth $1.3 million while showing off. The incident happened on Ventura Boulevard in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles, California. The YouTuber, who has 191K subscribers, was performing a stunt when he lost control of the car and swerved into a Lexus dealership.

The incident began when the driver of the rare gem drove onto the street before doing a donut for the crowd. Speeding away after performing the stunt, the driver lost control, and as seen in the viral video, the aftermath is not pretty.

The front of the Senna is smashed into a wall, and the dealership’s exterior is heavily damaged. Some parts of the car lean against another car parked outside. The passenger side door was also damaged, with the front right tire pushed out.

It turns out that the owner of the collectible McLaren Senna is a YouTuber, Edmond “Mondi” Barseghian. As highlighted in Dexerto’s tweet, he posted on his Instagram raving about his latest purchase on 24 February. He also posted a video of taking delivery of what appears to be the same Senna Project Kilo 2. The YouTuber previously went viral for totaling his Hummer EV after driving it for nine miles.

Following his latest crash of the car named after the legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna, the motorsport community shared their anguish toward the video spreading like wildfire.

The motorsport community express their grief toward the viral McLaren Senna crash

Mondi made car enthusiasts live their worst nightmares by totaling the limited edition cars. This is exactly why the entire community shared their disgust with the carelessness on the social media app. The fans expressed their irritation with luxury cars in the hands of the wrong people, according to them.

The fans were furious at the handling of the car and the overall relaxed behavior around the incident.

The fans couldn’t refrain from name-calling while communicating their feelings. One fan’s actions are a source of widespread heartache for all car enthusiasts.