Down 2-1, Clippers Release Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard Ahead of Game 4 Against Mavericks

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After an emphatic win in Game 1, the Los Angeles Clippers have now lost two straight against the Dallas Mavericks. Although they registered a decent 45.7% shooting from the field in Game 3, the LA side had an alarming 19 turnovers. In the tough 90-101 road loss, Kawhi Leonard scored 9 points in 25 minutes and committed 4 turnovers, which clearly indicated an underlying issue. Throughout the game, it was clear that The Klaw was reeling from his persistent knee injury. In this wake, fans will be concerned about his availability for the crucial Game 4 tilt at American Airlines Center.

As per the latest injury report, Kawhi Leonard has been tabbed as “Questionable” for the game today due to inflammation in his right knee. This inflammation has been prevalent since late March and has caused him to miss nine straight games toward the end of the season, including the Game 1 contest against the Mavs. It has been a frustrating experience for the 2x Finals MVP after clocking in 68 games during the 2023-24 season. It marked his highest number of appearances since the 2016-17 season.

Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly recently updated that even if the Clippers superstar plays, he will probably be on minutes restriction on Sunday as well.

Clippers fans thought that he was going to lead the team to promised land after logging heavy minutes this season. However, the knee inflammation issue has sprung up at the worst possible juncture. In that wake, his injury has highlighted the flaws in the Clips’ system.

Is Kawhi Leonard’s injury the reason for the two losses?



In Game 1, the Clippers’ offense looked top-notch under the leadership of James Harden. Harden has been their most consistent player in the playoffs so far. He has tabbed 23.6 points, 7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1 steal per game, while making 13 triples on an efficient 44.8% from the field. However, he hasn’t been able to compensate for his team’s disoriented offense since Leonard’s return in Game 2. While Kawhi has been shooting well, the overall offensive rhythm seems to have taken a backseat after his return.

Considering these struggles, some fans are wondering if bringing back Leonard was the right choice. Kawhi’s defense has also suffered following his injury.

However, it is also essential to note that the Mavs have been terrific on the defensive end since the second half of Game 1. Coach Tyronn Lue will need to make immediate adjustments to the grit and grind style of the Mavs. They have been terrific right off the block and have also been exploiting the Clippers’ defense in Pick-and-roll situations.

While Ivica Zubac has been terrific for the LA squad on the offensive and rebounding end, his help defense in PNR situations leaves a lot to be desired. It will be interesting to see how the Clippers respond with or without Kawhi Leonard in what can be dubbed as a must-win Game 4.