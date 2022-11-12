Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Nets Release Availability Report for 2x Finals MVP

Kevin Durant looks like has got it all sorted for the Brooklyn Nets, getting them three victories out of their last four appearances, that too without their superstar point guard in the starting line-up.

Since the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for 5 games, they have gone from a 2-6 record to 5-7 and look way better than they have, since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Their last two games have been at home, and now they are traveling to LA for their games against the Clippers and the Lakers, with Irving being available only after he serves his 5-games suspension. That would be the game against the Clippers.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Paul George and Co?

The Los Angeles Clippers, led by Paul George, also do not look like they are missing their superstar Kawhi Leonard much. And they must be willing to test themselves with the challenge the Slim Reaper and his team present on Friday afternoon.

But will the 2x Finals MVP be playing this much-anticipated game? And according to the injury report by FanNation, the answer to that would be, a yes.

The Nets are going to have to provide Durant with some help on the defensive side of the floor once Kyrie and Ben Simmons are back. Without their primary guard, they are the #11 best defensive team in the league.

With Irving, they become one of the worst teams (#29) in the league on defensive rating, so Ben must share that responsibility with the #1 point guard as well as KD on switches.

You shouldn’t be relying upon a 34-year-old, 7-footer, who weighs just around 240 pounds, to protect your post. The man’s averaging a career-high on blocks. Get him some help.