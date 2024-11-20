Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Suns Injury Report for 20th November Matchup

The Phoenix Suns have found themselves in a difficult spot. After an 8-1 start to the season, they have fallen to a 9-6 record in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal’s absence. They have lost 5 of their last 6 games and their injury struggles are still far from over.

Advertisement

Both Durant and Beal have missed consecutive games. While the former Wizards star has been out for the last 4 contests, KD has not suited up for the last 6. Unfortunately for the fans, this will not change when they face the New York Knicks either. Both the stars are marked out in the team’s official injury report and will be sidelined in the upcoming game.

Durant is dealing with a left calf strain and was expected to be out for at least two weeks when the injury was first reported but there has been no update since. In his absence, Phoenix is missing perhaps the best offensive weapon in the league.

Even at 36, he has managed to establish himself as an almost unguardable scorer. Durant has aged like fine wine and this season, until the injury, was proof of it.

He was averaging 27.6 points per game on an effective field goal percentage of 62.7. Moreover, of the 9 games he has appeared in, the ‘Slim Reaper’ has recorded 30 or more points in 5 games. It’s no surprise the Suns have struggled without him and it will not be surprising if they keep their losing streak alive after facing the Knicks.

With Jusuf Nurkic also questionable, fans can expect to see Oso Ighadaro, Mason Plumlee, and Ryan Dunn get more minutes. Devin Booker, who has not found his three-point shot yet this season, will be leading the offensive charge against New York.