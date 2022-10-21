Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Nets 12-Time All-Star’s Availability Update for First Home Game

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets suffered a terrible first-round exit in the 2022 playoffs, this season will test their might again.

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a long and terrible season in 2022-23. The franchise crumbled like a deck of cards. What was touted as the most fearsome trio turned out to be a dud. Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated and New York’s mandate proved detrimental to the team.

James Harden, who was a part of the Nets’ big three, chose to leave. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers and claimed Kyrie’s part-time status as one of the reasons for moving away. While this was going down, Kevin Durant was injured and the team was suffering still.

With the new season in full swing, New York fans expect more from the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. They have already lost a game and it’s certain KD will make an appearance on Friday to give Nets a fighting chance.

Kevin Durant will make an appearance against the Toronto Raptors

KD has not been listed in Nets’ official injury sheet. This means he will be available on the active roster and is highly likely to start the game alongside Kyrie Irving.

During their last game against the Pelicans, Brooklyn struggled to control the trio of Zion, CJ, and Ingram. All three of them scored 20+ points in the game over a poor Nets defensive lineup.

But Brooklyn struggled even on the scoring end and only Durant performed well as a scorer. The Slim Reaper registered 32 points in the game.

However, despite the points tally, Durant was disappointing from the three-point line. In order to win the next game, the entire Nets squad will have to step up from beyond the arc.

How will Brooklyn fare against the Raptors?

Like the Nets, Toronto was also ousted from the 2022 playoffs in the first round. In the case of the Raptors, it was the Sixers who sent them home.

The two teams will meet for the first time this season at Barclays. Kyrie will be hungry to play against the Raptors having missed all 4 games last season due to the vaccine mandate.

With the Nets winning 2 of their last 4 games against Toronto, the win-loss record stands at a stalemate currently. It will be an entertaining matchup, to say the least, and we expect Brooklyn to win this one.

