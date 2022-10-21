“Kawhi Leonard is the Real King of LA”: Skip Bayless Attacks LeBron James in His Typical Profound Way

As the Lakers lose their second straight game to start the season, LeBron James, the King of LA, is at risk of losing his crown to Kawhi Leonard

As much as some of us want it to work both for Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers to stay together another year, it is not going to happen, not on planet earth.

No, I am not blaming gravity for a 9x All-Star shooting 0/11 from the field and 0/6 from the 3-point line. And now that I have seen he is capable of repeating his last season’s exploits, I rest my case.

But Skip Bayless isn’t resting his, in proving LeBron James‘ greatness a hoax, and now the 70-year-old is now going after The Kings’ nickname.

Skip Bayless tries to usurp LeBron James and crown Kawhi Leonard the new King of LA

Hard-core NBA fans know Kawhi Leonard, as great as he is, cannot even be the King of San Antonio where he has spent most of his career, let alone Los Angeles.

But Bayless, the true Spurs fan and Kawhi fanboy is too big of a LeBron-hater to see it. He Tweeted this as soon-to-be 38-year-old James’ Thursday night in a 97-103 loss to the LA Clippers despite his 20p/10r/6a/1s/2b night.

Since coming to LA, The Claw has had three, or should I rather say, two years of no true success.

Blame it on injuries or see it as the man’s failure to keep himself fit, but even if he wins a Championship or two as a Clipper, he is nowhere close to being in the same conversation with the greats of LA like LeBron, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson.

Some Lakers fans might even take offense in calling LeBron the King of LA. The Fox Sports veteran analyst might just be talking about the current King in LA, but even then it is disrespectful.

The Claw might be one of the NBA’s greatest-75 players of all time, but he is no King

Not just because of the championships, they brought to the city, but for the years of nightly entertainment and joy, they gave to the people of LA by being available for every game that they could play.

Leonard has got his fair share of respect in being called one of the best players in the league or sometimes even “the best” when fit, but calling him the King is unjust for himself. Kings rule, Kawhi doesn’t play basketball on two straight nights.

The Terminator could be called the King of one place though and one place only – Toronto. And even there, he was the King who came, saw, conquered, and then left in just a year.

