Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Warriors Release Report Ahead of Matchup Against 2x MVP Nikola Jokic

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three point shot over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a 123-109 win over the Lakers with his 33 points, but will he do the same against Nikola Jokic?

The Golden State Warriors kicked off the 2022-23 season with the right tone. They took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and handed them a 123-109 defeat on Opening Night. With this win, the Dubs have now won four straight games, dating back to the last three games of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Tonight, they host 2x MVP Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets. It’s all set to be a rematch of the first-round playoff series between these two sides, except this time, the Nuggets have MPJ and Jamal Murray back.

However, the Warriors also have a few of their own assets in the lineup which were missing previously. They have a healthy and bouncy James Wiseman, who’s become a fan favorite. The question that remains though is whether Stephen Curry will be there tonight.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

The Golden State Warriors had quite the outing against the Lakers. They showed us their strongest moves and the biggest flaws in the same game. While their unselfish style of play is unbeaten, they sometimes over-commit to passing, which leads to careless turnovers.

However, as long as Stephen Curry is there in the Dubs lineup, they will always be a formidable team. Steph has been working on his body and conditioning all summer, and it looked like he was in midseason form already in the first game of the season.

Seeing as he suffered no injuries during the game, there is no reason why Steph would not be available for tonight’s game. It also helps that his name is off the injury report released by the team.

Steph’s biggest challenge in the 2022-23 season

Winning a championship isn’t easy. However, defending your own title is way harder. This season already presented issues for the team before it even began. The whole team’s balance was upset with the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation. However, it looks like the team’s starting to band together again. A big portion of the credit has to go to Stephen Curry, who worked with Steve Kerr and Bob Myers to resolve the issue and find the correct course of action.

Now, Steph has to lead the team on the court, with his usual brilliance, and be the vocal leader off the court. It would be an added challenge, but if he wants to defend his title, Curry needs to up his game as a leader.