Is Kevin Durant Playing vs Clippers? Suns Release Names of Stars Missing the Final Regular Season Game

The Phoenix Suns ended their Los Angeles trip as they returned home to take on the Clippers today. Having rested Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton on Friday, the people expected nothing different for the contest this afternoon.

Despite lacking their stars on Friday, the Suns gave the Lakers a run for their money. They held Anthony Davis and LeBron James to 10 of 31 from the floor. However, the Lakers pulled through and won the contest 121-107.

Heading into the final regular season game of 2022-23 season, the Suns know they’re the 4th seed. However, the battle for the 5th to 8th seed lies in the balance, and a lot depends on the result of the contest against Clippers. Will Kevin Durant suit up?

Kevin Durant WILL NOT play against the Clippers

Having handled things at home against the Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns came to this Los Angeles road trip almost knowing they won’t play their starters. Although Monty Williams said he doesn’t know whether he’d play his starters after the Lakers game, most of us knew he was going to rest them for the playoffs.

The injury report issued by the Suns confirms the same.

Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest), Kevin Durant (left knee injury management), Bismack Biyombo (right knee bone contusion) and Cam Payne (low back soreness) are all OUT for tomorrow. T.J. Warren (non-COVID illness) is doubtful — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 8, 2023

This means we missed a Kevin Durant-LeBron James matchup, and now we’ll also miss a KD-Kawhi Leonard matchup. However, if the Clippers are able to win today, we will see KD and Kawhi battle it out in the first round.