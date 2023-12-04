Battling the Charles Barkley Over the Belt Syndrome, Shaquille O’Neal Once Gave Fans Exceptional Advice on Getting Back in Shape: “Diet, Preparation, Focus”

CREDITS: Jun 11, 2023; Sonoma, California, USA; DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, performs for the fans after the Toyota / Save Mart 350 race at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

An unstoppable force like Shaquille O’Neal fell down the pecking order toward the later stages of his NBA career. A major reason behind this was his lack of focus on fitness. It sustained even after his retirement until one day Diesel decided to change himself for the better. In 2022, Shaq candidly talked about that fitness journey in an interview with GQ before sharing his advice for the fans.

At first, he described how his sedentary lifestyle had resulted in his belly going over the belt while mocking Charles Barkley. Calling it “Charles Barkley Over the Belt Syndrome,” the 51-year-old discussed his struggles of becoming healthy at that age. Eventually, Shaq received his desired results through the products of Novex Biotech as he “started to see greater boosts of energy, it helped burn the fat”.

Reflecting on the pathway, the 4x champion shared his tips with the listeners, highlighting the key elements of becoming healthy. O’Neal mentioned the importance of a fitness goal as the most crucial aspect of the entire process.

“I tell them to imagine how you wanna look, then get all the necessary information, and really understand and focus.”

“It’s all about the diet,” Shaq mentioned as he extracted lessons from his journey. He further emphasized the necessity of diet as he put it ahead of exercise in the hierarchy of staying healthy.

“Even now, if I do 500 sit-ups a day, my six pack ain’t right like how I want it, ’cause it’s all about the diet”.

“So diet, preparation, focus, and belief,” he further discussed as he pointed out the importance of self-belief. Following this, the 7’1 center talked about the significance of repetition, mentioning the positive impact of it. “You just have to stick to your routine. That’s it,” he added to shed light on that.

One of the proudest moments of Shaquille O’Neal’s life

Earlier this year, Shaquille O’Neal had to go through a hip replacement surgery. Many suspected a potentially harmful effect of it on his body at this stage of his life. After the procedure, he also uploaded a clip of himself displaying his road to recovery. Interestingly, it did not stop the 15x All-Star from entering the weight room.

His dedication to staying fit paid off as slightly more than four months later, the world witnessed it firsthand. Shaq uploaded an Instagram clip showcasing his “jacked up” to everyone. The Big Aristotle even compared himself with 7-time Mr. Olympia, Phil Heath, to display his confidence in his body.

Shaq’s path to fitness has been nothing short of exceptional. A superstar who deviated from his path in his playing days found himself after leaving behind the love of his life. A journey that further proves how change is possible once one believes in it wholeheartedly.