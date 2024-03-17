Steve Kerr ‘Unhappy’ With LeBron James’ 3 Ruled Away, Raises Voice for a Change in Review System

The Golden State Warriors overcame their latest away challenge with a 128-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the coveted triumph, the team’s head coach Steve Kerr expressed his unhappiness over the NBA’s review system. The 58-year-old demanded a change in methodology while using the ruled-away three-pointer of LeBron James as an example.

His frustration sparked from the sustained delays and reviews in the final few minutes of the game. It led to continuous breakage in the flow while lengthening the entire duration of the clash. One such occurrence circled a three-point attempt from James. The match officials rewatched the entire play to determine the positioning of his foot with respect to the line before providing their verdict.

The entire situation enraged Kerr as he declared in the post-match conference,

“LeBron’s three, that seems to happen once or twice a year. Love to see that rule go away. I think we are trying so hard to get everything just right but at the expense of the flow of the game…It’s not my favorite rule for sure”.

Despite the seeming harshness of the statement, the words portrayed the entire picture from the franchises’ perspective. The desire for perfection also frustrated the spectators as their expressions revealed their inner feelings. In the end, it yielded the lowest-scoring quarter of the game, further justifying the criticism from Kerr.

As for the Warriors, the outcome served as a source of encouragement following their recent inconsistencies. The Dubs have now taken a 2-1 lead over the Lakers in the regular season series while the playoff race intensifies. With three consecutive home games coming up, they will undoubtedly look to carry forward this momentum to keep their postseason hopes alive.