“Their Nets jersey isn’t the only thing Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin have shared”: How the two Brooklyn stars have multiple exes in common, including Kendall Jenner and Tinashe

Nets’ Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin have been linked with each other way before they became teammates in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling, and it’s no secret. Despite having a star-studded lineup, the Nets are 3-17 in their last 20 games. With Kevin Durant back, things were expected to get better, but unfortunately, they haven’t. Despite having KD back, the Nets have gone 0-2 in their last two. The more games they lose, the louder the noise arises for Ben Simmons’ return.

As Ben Simmons prepared to hit the floor for the first time this season, his return was delayed with a back injury. Now, he’s expected to be out for another week or so, before he finally puts steps foot on the court for the Nets. Even before he takes the floor as a Net, Ben Simmons has a history with one player on the team: Blake Griffin. Despite never having played a single game together, the two share more history than any other two players on the Nets’ roster.

Also Read: When is James Wiseman going to play with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson?: Steve Kerr delivers encouraging injury update on the young Warriors center

Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin share two exes: Kendall Jenner and Tinashe

Being an NBA player is not easy, but once you get to that level, it sure does have a lot of perks. One of the same is a lavish lifestyle, full of fame and popularity. No one would know that better than Ben Simmons. The 2018 Rookie of the Year has had his share of fame on and off the court. Simmons is a 3x NBA All-Star and has just played four seasons technically. During this time, he’s been rumored to date a lot of supermodels. Blake Griffin, on the other hand, rose to fame in LA, with the Clippers, and has had his share of success on and off the court too.

Everyone knows of their history with Kendall Jenner, and how she used to date Blake, just before she got together with Ben.

Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin are both Kendall Jenner’s exes …and now they’re on the same team pic.twitter.com/pnSD1Xjs7z — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 12, 2022

However, the Brooklyn duo shares another ex, Tinashe.

August 2017: Blake Griffin starts dating Kendall Jenner

March 2018 : Ben Simmons starts dating Tinashe

June 2018: Ben Simmons is spotted with Kendall Jenner

June 2018: Blake Griffin is spotted with Tinashe pic.twitter.com/jDri9p4oaW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2018

Also Read: “Jakob Poeltl plays Poeltl, and then dominates the Lakers minus LeBron James!”: Austrian Big is having a career season with the Spurs, gets a game similar to Wordle named after him

In a world full of so many people, Ben and Blake ended up dating each other’s exes and are now teammates.