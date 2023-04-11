HomeSearch

Is Kyle Lowry Playing Tonight vs Hawks?: Heat Star’s Injury Report Comes Back Extremely Doubtful Ahead of Play-In Game

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 11/04/2023

Is Kyle Lowry Playing Tonight vs Hawks?: Heat Star's Injury Report Comes Back Extremely Doubtful Ahead of Play-In Game

Apr 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat are in a bit of a precarious situation at the moment. The franchise won 6 of its last 10 games, ending the regular season on a win. So, there is some level of good momentum behind this franchise. However, they will also be facing off against the Atlanta Hawks, a franchise that can turn it on against even the best of teams in the NBA.

With the franchise’s season on the line, firing on all cylinders isn’t just a need anymore, it’s an absolute necessity. After all, this was supposed to be Miami’s year to be serious title contenders again. But of course, for that to happen, they are going to need Kyle Lowry ready and available for this game. So, with that said, what is the Heat star’s health status looking like ahead of this pivotal game?

 

ESPN reveals Kyle Lowry’s health status ahead of a must-win game against the Hawks

During Miami’s last contest, Kyle Lowry, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury. The good news is that things don’t seem to be nearly as bad as they could have been, with the injury being diagnosed as nothing more than knee soreness. However, there has still been a lot of doubt surrounding how long Lowry will be forced to stay on the sidelines for.

As per ESPN though, there is a possibility the man plays tonight. He has been labeled as questionable for tonight’s matchup so far. And so, given the severity of the game, we’d say there is a good chance that Kyle Lowry plays a role in some capacity during this game.

 

What did Kyle Lowry average during this past regular season?

In 55 games played, Kyle Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1 steal, and 0.4 blocks per game. Additionally, he shot 40.4% from the field, 34.5% from three, and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

Share this article
About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta