Is Kyle Lowry Playing Tonight vs Hawks?: Heat Star’s Injury Report Comes Back Extremely Doubtful Ahead of Play-In Game

Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat are in a bit of a precarious situation at the moment. The franchise won 6 of its last 10 games, ending the regular season on a win. So, there is some level of good momentum behind this franchise. However, they will also be facing off against the Atlanta Hawks, a franchise that can turn it on against even the best of teams in the NBA.

With the franchise’s season on the line, firing on all cylinders isn’t just a need anymore, it’s an absolute necessity. After all, this was supposed to be Miami’s year to be serious title contenders again. But of course, for that to happen, they are going to need Kyle Lowry ready and available for this game. So, with that said, what is the Heat star’s health status looking like ahead of this pivotal game?

ESPN reveals Kyle Lowry’s health status ahead of a must-win game against the Hawks

During Miami’s last contest, Kyle Lowry, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury. The good news is that things don’t seem to be nearly as bad as they could have been, with the injury being diagnosed as nothing more than knee soreness. However, there has still been a lot of doubt surrounding how long Lowry will be forced to stay on the sidelines for.

Some vintage Kyle Lowry for the timeline 👀 pic.twitter.com/MLBRe6zsDg — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 2, 2023

As per ESPN though, there is a possibility the man plays tonight. He has been labeled as questionable for tonight’s matchup so far. And so, given the severity of the game, we’d say there is a good chance that Kyle Lowry plays a role in some capacity during this game.

What did Kyle Lowry average during this past regular season?

In 55 games played, Kyle Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1 steal, and 0.4 blocks per game. Additionally, he shot 40.4% from the field, 34.5% from three, and 85.9% from the free-throw line.