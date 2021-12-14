“Is Kyrie Irving finally going to be playing for Brooklyn?!”: NBA Twitter blows up as the Nets guard posts a video wearing his sneakers amid his playing eligibility rumors

A day after reports suggested he may return to court this season, Kyrie Irving posts a video of himself wearing his basketball sneakers, raising a lot of eyebrows.

Kyrie Irving was all over the news this past offseason. Unfortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, it wasn’t good news. If you don’t know already, the point guard decided to not get vaccinated, resulting in a situation where he isn’t allowed to play games or even practice with the team until he gets jabbed. And almost 2 months into the 2021-2022 NBA campaign, KAI has not yet set foot on the hardwood with his team, missing out on 27 games.

However, recent reports suggest that there was a “renewed optimism” that Irving could possibly rejoin his squad at some point this season, helping them on their quest of clinching their first-ever title.

Sources close to the Brooklyn Nets have ‘renewed optimism” Kyrie Irving could play this season, per @ShamsCharania It’s unclear if that would be through letting Irving play road games or by fulfilling New York City’s vaccination mandate pic.twitter.com/hcbltV15Mn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2021

The Athletic’s Shams Charania also mentioned how, amid Irving’s possible return, there was an increased level of enthusiasm between KD and Kyrie. The two also reportedly increased communication among each other.

NBA Twitter reacts as Kyrie Irving teases fans amid reports of a possible return

Only a day after the reports, Kyrie Irving posted a cryptic video on his Instagram Story. In the video, Irving recorded himself putting on his new Kyrie 8 sneakers. Could he possibly be hinting towards a return?

Here, have a look at the video.

.@KyrieIrving possibly teasing his return wearing the Nike Kyrie 8 ♾ pic.twitter.com/Xo0wXW6ltc — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 14, 2021

As soon as Kyrie posted the video, it went viral in no time. And NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

My favorite player coming back pic.twitter.com/IU67tnTbpd — gwen stan account #Titans (9-4) ⁷✖️🏴‍☠️ (@NotBGeneus) December 14, 2021

Bron watching Kyrie make his return at staples center on christmas: pic.twitter.com/5Q4eDPG9UI — ȶei (@notorioustei) December 13, 2021

*Kyrie Irving puts on sneakers Everybody in Nets World (including myself): pic.twitter.com/F6SLsaSqXP — Frosty the Joeman⛄️ (@Joe_Makar) December 14, 2021

Well, if you are a Brooklyn nets fan, even though his return is not concrete yet, the news will surely be music to your ears. The Nets are currently 1st in the East with a 19-8 record. If Irving does manage to make a return to the lineup, the Nets will surely be the deadliest team in the league with the championships odds in their favor.