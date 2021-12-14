“Shaq really should queue Jayson Tatum up on Shaqtin tonight!”: NBA Twitter trolls the Celtics star as he embarrassingly fails a behind-the-back pass

During the Celtics-Bucks clash, Jayson Tatum embarrassingly threw the ball out of bounds, hoping to dish a behind-the-back pass to Jaylen Brown.

On Monday night, an in-form Milwaukee Bucks were hosted by a Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics team at the TD Garden. With the Cs coming off 3 consecutive losses, many thought it would be a one-sided affair for the defending champions. However, the contest that witnessed 8 lead changes and 4 ties, ended with Ime Udoka’s boys winning the contest 117-103.

After seeing some poor performances by the Celtics the past few games, Monday night’s overall performance was far better. After missing out five games, Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup and scored 19 vital points. Al Horford put up a solid 10-point and 5-rebound performance. On the defensive end, Horford did an extremely phenomenal job at containing Giannis to only 20 points.

However, JT was the star of the night. After averaging 30.1 points in the past 6 games, Tatum erupted for a season-high 42-point outing. The 23-year-old stuffed the stat sheet with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, and was shooting on an efficient 64% from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc.

NBA Twitter reacts as Jayson Tatum embarrassingly throws the ball out-of-bounds

Despite having a sensational day on the court, Tatum did have 3 turnovers. And one of the turnovers might just earn him a place on the Shaqtin’ a Fool. Late in the 2nd quarter, JT ran with the ball alongside Brown for the fastbreak. JB stopped at the three-point arc, and Jayson threw the ball out-of-bounds thinking Brown would cut towards the basket.

Here, have a look at the play.

NBA Twitter went wild as soon as the lip went viral on social media.

Summary of the Celtics season — . (@KSite_) December 14, 2021

This is what happen when you normaly dont pass — Theroi (@Theroi7) December 14, 2021

Ref should’ve did a side step 3 https://t.co/NJsB6s4kax — QUIS (@Quiisss) December 14, 2021

bro tryna be like lamelo — jan (@ZionWilliamstan) December 14, 2021

