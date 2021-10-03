“Call Malik Monk the air fryer, not the microwave”: NBA Twitter reacts to Dwight Howard revealing the Lakers guard’s new nickname

Dwight Howard reveals the nickname the Los Angeles Lakers have given to their combo-guard Malik Monk – “The Microwave”.

After a failure of a season this last campaign, a roster change for the Los Angeles Lakers was inevitable. Over the course of the summer, the front office was extremely busy surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with a whole new crew of support.

Apart from acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal, LAL also managed to add players like Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, Deandre Jordan, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and Rajon Rondo on the roster.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook makes a heartfelt vow dedicated to the Black Mamba ahead of his Lakers debut

With the squad filled with well-respected veterans, future Hall-Of-Famers, All-Stars, and some great role players, LeBron and co. have already started bonding with each other. This past week, King James organized a mini-camp for the team in Vegas. And it is safe to say that the team is gelling with each other.

NBA Twitter reacts to the new nickname the Los Angeles Lakers gave to Malik Monk

Apart from giving rookies to run errands, watching NFL and MLB together, the team has also been giving each other nicknames. Malik Monk, the 6-foot-3 guard acquired from Charlotte Hornets, has been given one of the better nicknames. In an interview, Howard revealed Mon’s nickname:

“We call him ‘The Microwave,’ because once he hits one shot, it’s over with. He’s already heating up. So we’re going to make sure we keep his confidence flowing and continues to get better. I love what he brings to the game for this team and I’m happy he’s here.”

Dwight Howard reveals that the team has already given Malik Monk a nickname. “We call him ‘The Microwave,’ because once he hits one shot, it’s over with. He’s already heating up.” — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 2, 2021

As soon as Malik’s new nickname was revealed, NBA Twitter went crazy.

Call him the air fryer. Not quite the microwave but it’s not the oven either. — Jay (@Withthe3rdpick) October 3, 2021

Dude barely got playing time on the Hornets stop it — Kevin Durant’s Burner ➐ (@KDTreeey5) October 3, 2021

He just misses 12 shots before he hits one — Joel Friedman (@JoelGlenn) October 3, 2021

Also Read: James Harden points out Russell Westbrook and the King’s biggest weakness along with some words of advice in recent interview

It’s great to see the Lakers bond with each other ahead of the new campaign. Entering the 2021-2022 season, LAL is definitely a legit title contender and have to perform well with the added pressure of “being the team to beat”.