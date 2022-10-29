Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Brooklyn Nets Release Injury Report For the Former Champion

Coming off a loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets, find themselves in a dire situation as they host the Pacers tonight.

While owner Joe Tsai may have managed to keep the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving intact, the Nets have been struggling to win games. Touted to be a top contender in the east, the Brooklyn team currently holds a 1-4 record.

The recent home loss against the Mavericks has raised several questions about Steve Nash’s system, considering both Durant and Irving combined for mammoth 76-points. Ranked 29th in defense and 30th in defensive rebounds, the Nets fail to capitalize on their elite offense.

The acquisition of two-time All-Defensive First Team Ben Simmons is yet to pay dividends, with him having a hard time taking off the rust, post a one-year sabbatical. Though the Nets roster does have big men, there is a lack of girth.

Preparing to host the Pacers, looms the question if Kyrie Irving will be playing post a 42-minute overtime outing against the Mavericks.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?

In the recently released injury report of Nets Daily, there hasn’t been any mention of Irving. Thus one can expect the former champion to be available. Despite the poor start, Uncle Drew has been doing his job individually, putting up the numbers, averaging 29.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.4 APG.

In other good news for fans in Brooklyn, Markeiff Morris and Joe Harris are expected to be back in the lineup for the game against the Pacers. With Seth Curry to make his season debut soon and TJ Warren to be re-evaluated next month, things are looking to get better for Coach Nash and co.

Speaking of the visiting team, the Pacers boast elite shooters like Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, and not to forget, the size Myles Turner adds to the roster. Thus one can expect offensive fireworks in tonight’s contest at the Barclays Center.

Kyrie Irving’s stats vs Pacers.

In his 12-seasons so far, Irving has averaged 22.2 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 3.5 RPG against the Pacers, shooting 48.0% from the field.

The seven-time All-Star holds a 16-13 record against the Indiana team.

