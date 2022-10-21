Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? Nets Star Needs to Bounce Back Against Fred Vanvleet

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks to referee John Goble (30) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Will Kyrie Irving play tonight against Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors?

Despite having the highest of hopes for them this season, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, they didn’t start the season in the best way.

Brooklyn started off its campaign against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. And while this up-and-coming franchise does look better than it has in a long, long time, the Nets were still considered the favorites. However, much to their chagrin, the final score stood at 130-108, in favor of the Pels.

With the team having looked sluggish at best in their first game, Nets fans are looking for things to change dramatically against the Raptors. But, will Kyrie Irving even be there to help that happen?

Kyrie Irving is probable to take the court for the Brooklyn Nets against the Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have quite a few injuries to major rotation players, including the likes of TJ Warren and Seth Curry. Fortunately for them, Kyrie Irving isn’t one of the names on the injury list.

The reason we believe he is ‘probable’ for this game rather than a sure thing, is because of a very important off-the-court reason.

You see, Irving recently witnessed the birth of his son. And during this period, his family the most support it can possibly get.

When it comes to this side of life, Kyrie has hardly been shy to miss games. So, when it comes to a reason as deeply emotional as this one, there is never going to be a guarantee on if he will play or not.

And frankly, this is likely to remain the case, for the rest of this season.

Do the Brooklyn Nets have any players returning from injury for this game?

As mentioned prior, the Brooklyn Nets have multiple injuries to some important players, and Joe Harris has been one of them.

The sharpshooter had missed considerable time due to a serious ankle injury. However, as per ESPN, he is fortunately probably to make his return against the Raptors tonight.

The Nets will have yet another to spread the floor, while also giving them some big-time buckets.

And if they want to shift their momentum, dear god will they need it!

