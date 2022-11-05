HomeSearch

Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs the Hornets? Nets Release Injury Report for 2016 NBA Champion

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sat Nov 05 2022

Nov 1, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reaches for a loose ball against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving was noticeably absent for the Nets game today. He has been suspended by the organization amidst a whirlpool of accusations.

The superstar point guard was out of action and not due to any issues with his fitness. On the injury front, all is good. However, his behavior off the court is questionable.

A tweet that linked an anti-semitic movie and his ignorant defense on the subject has led to public outcry. The NBA is furious and the Nets have decided to shut down Irving for a month.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Release injury report ahead of away game

Kyrie will not feature tonight against the Charlotte Hornets as he is suspended for a month. The suspension can be lengthened depending on the NBA’s stance and if Irving is ready to learn his lesson.

As per the latest, the injury list shouldn’t really change. Ben Simmons already had an MRI and his knee was also drained, meaning he will be out for longer.

Joe Harris made his return but Seth Curry looks to be out for longer.

